Trudeau Vows to ‘Hold People to Account’ for Sikh Leader’s Death

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will follow the evidence and “hold people to account” after accusing the Indian government of involvement in the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada.

“The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” Trudeau said, without specifically naming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spoke Tuesday morning in Ottawa on his way into a cabinet meeting.

“We are not looking to provoke or escalate,” he said. “We are simply laying out the facts as we understand them, and we want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure that there is proper process.”

Trudeau said his government took its time over the summer to carefully go over the evidence collected by Canada’s intelligence agencies and to share the findings with allies.

He said Canada is going to “remain calm, we’re going to remain grounded in our democratic principles and values, and we’re going to follow the evidence and make sure that the work is done to hold people to account.”

On Monday, Trudeau said in a speech to parliament that Canada was investigating “credible allegations” Indian agents were behind the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in June in a Vancouver suburb.

Trudeau said he raised the matter directly with Modi in a conversation at the Group of 20 summit last week.

Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat on Monday, prompting Modi’s government to do the same in a tit-for-tat action.

“Allegations of the government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that also accused Canada of failing to take action against “terrorists and extremists” who advocate for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.

