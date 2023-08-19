Trudeau vows to rebuild fire-affected communities

STORY: Speaking after a visit to an evacuation centre for Northwest Territories residents affected by wildfires, Trudeau paid tribute to first responders, police and volunteers for the way they have stepped up, calling the way Canadians were looking out for each other “truly extraordinary”.

The province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Friday as firefighters battled a wildfire raging in the hills and mountains above the town of West Kelowna, forcing thousands of evacuations.

Experts say climate change has exacerbated the wildfire problem. Drought has been a contributing factor to the number and intensity of this year's fires, officials say, with high temperatures exacerbating the situation. Much of Canada has seen abnormally dry conditions.

Around 65% of the Northwest Territories' 46,000 population look set to be evacuated.