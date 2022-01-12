Trudeau weighs in on Quebec’s proposed tax on unvaccinated: ‘Very strong measures’ have worked in past

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Muri Assuncao, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is reviewing plans by Quebec to impose a tax on residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without a medical exemption.

Quebec’s Premier François Legault on Tuesday announced that residents who decide not to get a coronavirus vaccine for nonmedical reasons would have to pay a health care tax, amid a new surge in coronavirus infections in the province.

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults (who) don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” he told reporters. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10% of the population can’t burden the 90%.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau said during a pandemic update that his administration is currently reviewing the plan and awaiting more details from the province.

“As we’ve said, incentives and strong measures — whether it’s vaccine passports, whether it’s requirements for travelers, whether it’s the requirement for public servants to be fully vaccinated — we have taken very strong measures in the past and they have worked in terms of keeping Canadians safe,” he told reporters.

“We will continue to look and work with the provinces and look at measures put forward,” Trudeau added, according to Canada’s CTV News.

Quebec has yet to release a timeline for the rollout of the measures, or how much the penalty would be, though Legault has said that 50 or 100 Canadian dollars ($40 or $80) wouldn’t be “significant” enough for him.

If enacted, the tax would be the first of its kind in North America.

During the briefing, the prime minister added that Quebec has assured the federal government that it would respect the key principle of the Canada Health Act, which is “to facilitate reasonable access to health services without financial or other barriers.”

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos agreed with Trudeau’s remarks on “strong measures,” praising the effectiveness of vaccine mandates.

“The keyword here is benevolence. Both the language and the actions are there and designed to protect people,” he said.

“This is a severe disease, we want people to be protected against it. … No one, I believe, is thinking or certainly speaking of forcibly, physically vaccinating people in Canada,” Duclos added.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former President Barack Obama: We need to follow John Lewis' example and fight for our democracy

    Former President Barack Obama urges Americans to follow John Lewis' example and fight restrictive voting laws threatening our democracy.

  • Guns and lies in America: decoding community gun violence in California

    Why the Guardian US is running a major project on everyday gun deaths in the Golden State Driven by data and evidence, our series will investigate misleading assumptions about gun violence. Photograph: Tim Hussin/The Guardian Guns and Lies started in 2019 as a year-long project investigating what worked to reduce the daily toll of gun violence in California’s San Francisco Bay area, a region that had defied expectations and seen a dramatic decline in gun homicides. The project continued after it

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Senate Democrats offered Manchin a huge compromise on checks to parents. Then Manchin blew it up and they don't know why

    Dems swapped a three-year expanded child tax credit extension for one year to get Manchin to drop his push for a work requirement. He hasn't budged.

  • In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

    If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks. Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored. "The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Second Amendment As Defense Against Democrats

    "I hate to use this language," the Georgia Republican said, equating Democrats with a "tyrannical government."

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Judge questions Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in Capitol riot lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

    Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting r

  • TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Gen. John George Walker, his role in the Civil War

    The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.

  • Echoes of the Vietnam War: Journalists begin to take a stand

    Journalists need to stand for the truth writes Llewellyn King.

  • China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

    NEW DELHI(Reuters) -China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China's recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan. Construction-related activity in some of the locations along Bhutan's western border has been under way since early 2020, with China initially building tracks and clearing out areas, based on material provided by satellite imagery firms Capella Space and Planet Labs, said Chris Biggers, the mission applications director at HawkEye 360.

  • Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

    Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation […] The post Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Belarus Loses Key Potash Transit Route Through Lithuania

    (Bloomberg) -- Belarus is losing a key transit route for its potash exports, a move that could add further pressure to already record-high fertilizer prices and food costs.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeTransport M