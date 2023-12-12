Trudy Jones recognized as the Chuck Gara Community Leader Award

Dec. 11—The day after her final city council meeting, Trudy Jones had no regrets.

"I'm not disappointed that I'm leaving," she said.

Jones left the city council this year after not seeking re-election after 16 years on the governing body. Last week, she was recognized by being given the Chuck Gara Community Leader Award by NAIOP New Mexico.

Jones worked about 20 years in commercial real estate in Albuquerque after moving here from Phoenix. She said she gave up her business early during her city council career because she felt she would have conflicts of interest if she continued to work in real estate as a city councilor.

"I wanted to give back to the city," Jones said. "I was very, very lucky to have success. I'm a farm girl from Nebraska. I didn't know what commercial real estate was."

The award is named after Chuck Gara, a real estate professional who worked in El Paso, Texas, Roswell and Albuquerque. He established Gara Commercial in Albuquerque in 1984 and played a vital role in local fundraising, was the first president of the Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte and also organized the NM Charity Classic Nike Tour golf tournament.

A cancer survivor, Gara and his wife led a group at Faith Lutheran Church for nine years called "Each Day is a Gift."

"He lived with urgency and knew time was a gift," said Jeff Stuve, the principal at C&S Real Estate & Development, LLC and a former NAIOP chair. "When it came to business and community he coached you through adversity, lead you to success, and if failure came he was the first to encourage you to keep trying."

The award is given annually to someone who demonstrates leadership in real estate and the community.

Though the city council is a nonpartisan body, Jones is a Republican. But she often vote across party lines depending on the legislation.

"The city council is technically, and should be, legally non-partisan," Jones said. "On any given time, I would vote against party lines."

As a councilor, she took particular interest in land-use matters and investing in parks and other infrastructure. She represented a Northeast Heights-based seat on the council.

Jones' husband also worked in commercial release estate and she said they are planning on spending time together and traveling after their busy, time-consuming careers.

"I realized it was it was time for me to to be around for my family," she said. "It's just the time to slow down and do what I need to do for me. And I think I've given back enough to the city and to the people that I can do that. I have no remorse about what I did on the city council."