‘True allyship’: Black man hailed hero after saving elderly Asian man from carjacking perp

An unidentified man is being hailed as a hero after reportedly preventing a carjacking that targeted an elderly Asian man.

The unverified incident was filmed in a video posted by an Instagram page called Black and Asian Souls Unite and reposted by Jackfroot. The video does not show the purported carjacking but what appears to be its aftermath.

The Good Samaritan, who was described as a Black man wearing a white shirt, can be seen pointing what looks like a gun toward the alleged carjacker as he tries to force him away. Zooming into the video shows the latter throwing back what is presumably the Asian man’s car keys.

“Get the f*ck off my street!” the man in white demands before making a warning shot. “You come around her bullying people on my f*cking street, n***a*?”

The encounter does not end there, however, as the man in white continues to shoo the alleged perp — who also appears to be a Black man — away. He pushes him on the back multiple times until a safe distance is reached.

Background voices are heard in the video as the scene unfolded. One of them, presumably the Asian man’s, yells “thank you” after the man in white passed on the car keys.

It’s unclear where and when exactly the incident took place. NextShark has reached out to Black and Asian Souls Unite for more information.

Nonetheless, the video has drawn positive responses from the public. Some declared the man in white a hero, while others described his intervention as a show of allyship between the Asian and Black communities.

“The man yelling, ‘thank you.’ I thank him,” journalist Lisa Ling commented.

Actor and producer Will Lex Ham chimed in, “Yes! THANK YOU!”

“This is amazing. Please please please keep up this energy on BOTH sides. We’re in this together yall,” user @soft.baked wrote.

User @ryangenji declared, “True allyship!”

“Good man. Dim sum or Korean BBQ on me,” user @laphilip.kai offered.

