'This Is True Barbarity': Life and Death Under Russian Occupation

A Ukrainian service member walks in a front of an Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (Gleb Garanich / reuters)
Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak
·8 min read

TROSTYANETS, Ukraine — The last three Russian soldiers in this Ukrainian town are in the morgue, their uniforms bloodied and torn. The first one’s face is frozen in pain. The second has his wooden pipe in his lap. The third is stuffed in his sleeping bag.

These dead are not all that was left behind in Trostyanets, a strategically located town in the country’s northeast, where Russian forces fled several days ago in the face of an orchestrated Ukrainian assault. A monthlong Russian occupation reduced much of the town to rubble, a decimated landscape of mangled tank hulks, snapped trees and rattled but resilient survivors.

There are also stories, impossible to verify, highlighting the kind of hate left in an occupation’s wake and sharing a common thread of brutality: children held at knifepoint; an old woman forced to drink alcohol as her occupiers watched and laughed; whispers of rape and forced disappearances; and an old man found toothless, beaten in a ditch and defecated on.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“Oh, God, how I wanted to spit on them or hit them,” said Yevdokiya Koneva, 57, her voice steely as she pushed her aging bicycle toward the center of town Friday.

Ukrainian forces are gaining ground, as more than a month into the war, Russian forces are pulling back from their positions north of Kyiv, the capital, even as Ukrainian soldiers are making progress here in the northeast. This area was supposed to be little more than a speed bump for a sprawling military campaign that would quickly take the country’s capital and leave the east in Russian hands.

Instead, a combination of logistics issues, low morale and poor planning among Russian forces allowed an emboldened Ukrainian military to go on the offensive along multiple axes, grinding down the occupying forces and splintering their front lines.

The Ukrainian victory in Trostyanets came March 26 — what residents call “Liberation Day” — and is an example of how disadvantaged and smaller Ukrainian units have launched successful counterattacks.

It also shows how the Russian military’s inability to win a quick victory — in which it would “liberate” a friendly population — left its soldiers in a position that they were vastly unprepared for: holding an occupied town with an unwelcoming local populace.

“We didn’t want this dreadful ‘liberation,’ ” said Nina Ivanivna Panchenko, 64, who was walking in the rain after collecting a package of humanitarian aid. “Just let them never come here again.”

Interviews with more than a dozen residents of Trostyanets, a modest town of about 19,000 situated in a bowl of rolling hills roughly 20 miles from the Russian border, paint a stark picture of struggle and fear during the Russian occupation. The unrelenting violence from both Ukrainian and Russian forces fighting to retake and hold the town raged for weeks and drove people into basements or anywhere they could find shelter.

On Friday, dazed residents walked through what is left of their city, sorting through the debris as some power was restored for the first time in weeks. Viktor Panov, a railway worker, was helping to clear the shrapnel-shattered train station of unexploded shells, grenades and other scattered explosives. Other men cannibalized destroyed Russian armored vehicles for parts or working machinery.

“I can’t wrap my head around how this war with tanks and missiles is possible,” said Olena Volkova, 57, the head doctor at the hospital and the deputy head of the town council. “Against who? The peaceful civilians?

“This is true barbarity,” she said.

The war began in Trostyanets on Feb. 24, the day the Russians launched their invasion of Ukraine. The town quickly became a thoroughfare for advancing Russian tank columns as they punched farther west, part of their northeastern offensive toward Kyiv. Thousands of armored vehicles rolled through, breaking highway guard rails and chewing up roads.

“As the Russians drove in, for the first two days, our guys fought back well, so long as they had heavy weapons,” Panov, 37, said. “After they ran out of those, they were left only with rifles.”

Farther west, the offensive blitz toward Kyiv soon encountered fierce Ukrainian resistance, stopping the Russians short of the capital, meaning that soldiers would have to occupy Trostyanets rather than just move through it. Roughly 800 troops fanned out, constructing a dozen or so checkpoints that cut the town into a grid of isolated neighborhoods.

Residents say they rarely tried to move through the Russian positions, although they described the occupying soldiers as amiable enough in the first days of the occupation and more confused than anything.

“The first brigade of Russian forces that came in were more or less tolerable,” Volkova said. “They said, ‘OK, we will help you.’ ”

That help, Volkova explained, was just allowing them to pull corpses off the streets. She added that roughly 20 people had been killed during the occupation and the ensuing fighting — 10 had suffered gunshot wounds.

On a few occasions, the Russian troops opened “green corridors” for civilians to leave the town, although that was when some people — mostly younger, military-age men — were abducted.

Early in the occupation, Trostyanets’ police officers took off their uniforms and blended into the populace. Those who were in Ukraine’s Territorial Defense, the equivalent of the National Guard, slipped out to the town’s periphery and worked as partisans — documenting Russian troop movement and reporting it to the Ukrainian military.

Others remained in the town, quietly moving to help residents when they could, even as Russian soldiers hunted them. “We were here during the whole time of occupation, working to the best of our abilities,” explained the police chief, Volodymyr Bogachyov, 53.

As the days and weeks went by, food became scarce, and any goodwill from the soldiers vanished, too. Residents boiled snow for water and lived off what they had stored from their small gardens. Russian soldiers, without a proper logistics pipeline, began looting people’s homes, shops and even the local chocolate factory. One butcher spray-painted “ALREADY LOOTED” on his shop so the soldiers would not break in. On another store, another deterrence: “EVERYTHING IS TAKEN, NOTHING LEFT.”

By mid-March, the Russian soldiers were rotated out of the town and replaced by separatist fighters who were brought in from the southeast.

It was then, residents said, that atrocities began to mount.

“They were brash and angry,” Volkova said. “We could not negotiate with them about anything. They would not give us any green corridors; they searched the apartments, took away the phones, abducted people — they took them away, mostly young men, and we still don’t know where these people are.”

As of Friday, the town’s police had received 15 reports of missing people.

In the morgue, beside the three dead Russian soldiers, Volkova pointed to a body bag in the corner of the room. “This person was tortured to death,” she said. “His hands and legs are tied up with sticky tape, his teeth are missing, and almost all of his face is gone. It’s unknown what they wanted from him.”

Outside the town, Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade, a unit of experienced veterans who had seen combat off and on in the country’s separatist regions for the past seven years, slowly moved into position. Then, March 23, they attacked with a bombardment of artillery fire.

The next day, the town’s hospital was shelled. It is not entirely clear who hit the building, but local residents accuse the Russians of firing into the structure. The hospital had been operational for the duration of the occupation, treating everyone, including Russian soldiers. During the shelling, only one doctor and one nurse were still working there, and they moved into the basement with patients.

“In the morning, we went away on foot with the last two women still remaining in the maternity ward, one pregnant and one that had just given birth,” said Xenia Gritsayenko, 45, a midwife who had returned to work Friday to clean up the ward. Tank shells had gone through the walls, shredding baby posters and lighting at least one room on fire. “It was the cry from the bottom of the soul.”

The Russian forces fled on the night of the 25th. Their demolished artillery position in the train station square showed signs of an undersupplied and ad hoc force. Fortifications included ammunition crates loaded with sand and thick candy bar wrappers bundled in rolls and used to shore up shattered windows instead of sandbags. Uniforms lay in soaked puddles. Russian supply documents blew aimlessly in the wind.

A nearby monument that commemorates the World War II victory to retake the town, affixed with an aging Soviet tank, was damaged, but not destroyed. It had survived one more battle.

By Friday afternoon, Bogachyov was sorting through reports of townspeople who had collaborated with the former occupiers, as well as trying to address continued looting. Yet no one had issues siphoning fuel from the abandoned Russian tanks dotting the roads.

“The info is such as, ‘This person was talking or drinking vodka with the Russians,’ and ‘This person pointed to them where is the home of the person they were looking for,’” he said.

“There is no information on collaborations such as our citizens taking arms along with the occupants or treating their own citizens with violence,” Bogachyov said, acknowledging that it was hard to tell if he was contending with Russian spies or just neighborly grudges.

The morning rain had burned off by the afternoon. The long lines around humanitarian aid distribution points dissipated. A garbage truck meandered by, loaded to the brim with war detritus and Russian army rations. A few people took selfies in front of the last Russian piece of self-propelled artillery that was still recognizable.

Galyna Mitsaii, 65, an employee of the local seed and gardening supplies shop near the train station, slowly restocked her shelves, pleased at how the day’s weather had turned out.

“We will sow; we will grow; we will live,” she said, crying.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after regaining Kyiv region

    Ukraine has accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and civilians apparently "executed" in the streets of Bucha, near the capital Kyiv.

  • Smoke rises as 'critical infrastructure' hit near Odesa

    STORY: The city council in Odesa said a "critical infrastructure" was hit by missiles.Russian forces have attacked the city, the main base for Ukraine's navy, alongside other Ukrainian Black Sea ports such as Mariupol and Mykolaiv.Oil facilities have been a focus of the attacks, which also destroyed a refinery in the central Poltava region, local officials said.Odesa residents say there were left in shock."The windows were blown in, it was terrifying," said one resident, Vika, adding that her children woke up in a panic.Reuters could not independently confirm the refinery's destruction.

  • Nearly 300 people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, where the streets are 'littered with corpses,' a Ukrainian mayor said

    Reporters in Bucha described bodies sprawled across the town's streets. The mayor said at least 280 people have already been buried in a mass grave.

  • Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre

    Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of the capital, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. To convict, International Criminal Court prosecutors will need to show a pattern of indiscriminant deadly assaults on civilians during Russia's invasion.

  • President Zelenskyy says fleeing Russian forces are setting boobytraps

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces retreating from their positions around Kyiv are boobytrapping streets and civilian homes.

  • Explainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

    Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. The Russian defence ministry in Moscow did not immediately reply to a request for comment when asked on Sunday about bodies found in Bucha.

  • Ukraine's women fighters reflect a cultural tradition of feminist independence

    A Ukrainian soldier on March 9, 2022, waits for a train in Lviv that will take her to the front line. Vincenzo Circosta/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesTens of thousands of Ukrainian women have taken up arms during the war sparked by Russia’s invasion. According to media reports, women constitute as much as 15% to 17% of the Ukrainian fighting force. In the first two weeks of the conflict, social media was replete with images of Ukrainian women training for combat. On March 15, CNN repor

  • Cracked cockpit windshield forces Delta flight to make unscheduled landing

    A windshield cracked on a Delta flight Thursday from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C., prompting it to make an unscheduled stop in Denver, Delta said.

  • CR-V, HR-V strong for Honda in March but sales still constrained

    Honda Motor Co. posted its best sales in seven months last month, but the automaker remains off its 2021 pace. The company, which bases its North American manufacturing and other operations here in Marysville, Friday reported sales of 108,075 vehicles in March. “Like much of the industry, we’re riding a bit of a roller coaster due to fluctuating parts supply issues, but strong March sales for Honda and Acura speak to the fact that demand remains strong and our retail deliveries are based primarily on what we can supply to our dealers,” Dave Gardner, executive vice president of business and sales at American Honda, said in a news release.

  • What Coach K said after Duke lost to North Carolina in Final Four

    Mike Krzyzewski takes a big-picture approach in his post-game comments after Duke's loss, praises team. 'I'm sure when I look back that I'll miss it.'

  • Stars' John Klingberg shoots puck at linesman out of frustration

    The linesman took it like a champ.

  • Mariupol humanitarian efforts remain stalled as Russia's war in Ukraine drags on

    Hopes for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in and out of the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol were dashed again Friday as Russian troops continued their military assault.

  • Dress rehearsal: NASA moon rocket's last test before launch

    NASA kicked off a critical countdown test Friday for its new moon rocket, a 30-story behemoth that could make its first lunar test flight by summer. NASA plans to set a launch date after analyzing the results of the dress rehearsal for the Space Launch System rocket — SLS for short. No one will be on board for the first moonshot since NASA’s Apollo lunar landings a half-century ago.

  • Winter-fatigued East Coast braces for a spring snowstorm

    Snow isn’t uncommon across the Atlantic provinces in April, but the threat for a quick-hitting snowfall is unwelcome news as we dive deeper into spring.

  • Drug shortages persist in Russia after start of Ukraine war

    Shortages of some vital drugs have appeared in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and have persisted throughout the month of March

  • My Take: Why did Putin invade Ukraine? Why now?

    Republicans’ saying Biden is partly responsible for the invasion is partly correct. The 2020 election removed Putin’s “friend” Trump from office.

  • Secret intelligence has unusually public role in Ukraine war

    The war in Ukraine is the conflict where spies came in from the cold and took center stage. Since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February, intelligence agencies in the U.S. and Britain have been remarkably willing to go public with their secret intelligence assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. The U.S. this week declassified intelligence findings claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine by advisers scared to tell him the truth.

  • Ukrainian officials say Russian forces shot and killed journalist

    The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported on Saturday that Russian forces had shot and killed a Ukrainian photojournalist and that authorities had found his body. The office said in a statement on Facebook that Maxim Levin had been covering the Russian invasion, citing investigation data. Officials found his body in the Guta Mezhyhirska village.…

  • Kentucky Baptist Convention preparing to send volunteers to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

    Knowing that faith is an action word, believers from the Kentucky Baptist Convention are aiding in the Ukrainian refugee crisis by giving prayers and giving of themselves to help those forcibly displaced to Poland.

  • Russian images claim to show air strikes on Ukrainian target

    Images published by the Russian Defence Ministry show Kamov Ka-52 combat helicopters taking off and launching air strikes, purportedly on an alleged Ukrainian target.