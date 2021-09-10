True Cinnamon Boasts Some Sweet Benefits

The Guardian

Until cases dip to 10,000 a day, we are still in full ‘pandemic mode’, infectious disease expert says Anthony Fauci said the US was still ‘in pandemic mode,’ far from the 10,000 cases a day that would begin to feel more ‘comfortable’. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The US has far too many cases of the coronavirus to see an end to the pandemic, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Axios in an interview published on Thursday. “The endgame is t