The True Cost of the Attack on Saudi Arabia's Oil Supply

The pre-dawn attacks on September 14 knocked out more than half of the Saudi oil output, or about 5.7 million barrels per day amounting to five percent of the global oil supply. This daring attack was claimed by the Houthis of Yemen but blamed on Iran by Saudi Arabia and the United States brought the Middle East to the brink of war. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his initial statement held Iran responsible for the attack. President Donald Trump, while implying that Iran was the culprit, sent mixed messages. On the one hand, he declared that the United States is “locked and loaded” to retaliate for the attack. On the other, he stated that he would like to avoid war with Iran and would defer to the Saudis in making a decision about identifying the source of the attack.

On September 18, the Saudi defense ministry declared that the attack was “unquestionably sponsored” by Tehran and put on display the debris of drones and cruise missiles to demonstrate that they were of Iranian origin. A total of twenty-five drones and missiles were used in the strike launched, ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki told a news conference. “The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” he said, adding that Iranian delta-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were used in addition to cruise missiles. However, he went on to qualify his conclusion by saying that an investigation into where the attacks were launched from was still underway and the result would be announced at a later date. There has been no word since from Riyadh regarding the result of the investigation.

Nonetheless, most observers saw these attacks as an unprecedented escalation in the contest between Iran and Saudi Arabia for power and influence in the Middle East. They were also seen as a challenge to the United States by Iran since Washington is Riyadh’s principal ally and Saudi Arabia’s premier security prop. More important, the attacks appeared to be a part of the tit-for-tat moves that Washington and Tehran have made against each other since the United States announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 and the reimposition of draconian sanctions on Iran.

Read the original article.