'A true cowboy': OSU President Shrum, Board of Regents mourn passing of board member Callahan

Jan. 1—Jarold Callahan, 69, of Edmond, died Dec. 23.

Callahan was a member of the Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents that govern OSU and four other Oklahoma colleges.

OSU President Kayse Shrum offered condolences on Callahan's passing, and shared how influential his role was as a member of the board of regents.

"(Callahan) was a fierce advocate for higher education and changed thousands of students' lives through his leadership on the OSU/A&M Board of Regents," Shrum said in a statement. "From his years as a faculty member to his decades of dedication to the agriculture industry, (Callahan) lived by the Cowboy Code and always worked to do what was right — even if it wasn't easy. He lived a life of character and inspired all of us who knew and had the honor of working with him.

"... (Callahan) was a true Cowboy, and we will miss him."

Callahan was the president of Express Ranches, a large purebred and commercial ranching operation in Yukon, Oklahoma, as well as owner/operator of Callahan Cattle Company with operations in Oklahoma, Blaine and Craig Counties.

Former Governor Mary Fallin appointed him to serve as a member of the A&M Board of Regents in 2016, and reappointed him in 2018.

Callahan was born on September 17, 1954, to Joe and Maxine (Spurgeon) Callahan, from whom he learned commitment to family, work ethic and integrity.

Callahan was a member of the 1975 OSU Livestock Judging team and graduated as one of the Top Ten Seniors in the College of Agriculture, where he received a bachelor of science degree in Animal Science in 1976. He also received a master's degree in Agriculture (Animal Science) from the University of Arkansas in 1980.

"(Callahan) dedicated his whole life to being a loyal, hard-working, and generous person — who prioritized his family, friends, education, and beef cattle improvement. He loved Oklahoma, OSU, cattle, his wife and partner Jennifer, and his family. Of all of (Callahan's) accomplishments, he was most proud of his children Brian, Tracie, and Ryan," according to his obituary.

One of his most recent recognitions was by being selected as the 2023 inductee to the Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery.

"The passing of OSU/A&M Regent Jarold Callahan profoundly saddens us," the OSU A&M Board of Regents said, in a statement. "Regent Callahan has served on the Board since his appointment in 2016 with unwavering dedication, carrying out his responsibilities professionally and thoughtfully."

The Board of Regents said that Callahan's knowledge of higher education from his service as a faculty member at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and at OSU, combined with his expertise in agriculture, was a valuable asset in his role as a Regent.

The Board offered its deepest condolences to his family, friends, former students and colleagues.

"His strong commitment to advancing agricultural knowledge and making an impact in our state will be remembered and cherished," the OSU A&M Board said. "Regent Callahan's legacy of service and his contributions to advancing the mission of each university and college governed by the OSU/A&M Board will continue to inspire and benefit future generations."