True crime aficionados will enjoy St. James' new mystery novel

Simone St. James’ spooky new mystery, “The Book of Cold Cases,” introduces readers to 29-year old Shea Collins, an introverted true-crime aficionado. Shea works as a receptionist for a local medical office by day, but once she’s off the clock, she avidly researches and writes about unsolved crimes for her blog site, “The Book of Cold Cases.” Shea knows she comes across as stand-offish to the others at her workplace, but that isn’t the only reason her coworkers aren’t very friendly.

“A rumor had gotten out in my first week; they all knew who I was, what I had escaped. And they all knew what I did in the evenings, the side project that consumed all my off-hours. My obsession, really,” confesses Shea. “They probably all thought it wasn’t healthy. But I’ve always believed that murder is the healthiest obsession of all.”

One day, a patient enters the clinic; Shea feels she has seen the woman before, but doesn’t know where. In her sixties, she’s tall, well-tailored, with a beautiful complexion and a self-assured attitude. When the woman’s name is called by the nurse, Shea suddenly realizes who’s been sitting in the waiting room; it’s Beth Greer, whose nickname “The Lady Killer” had been front page news nationwide 40 years ago ago.

Following the deaths of then-23-year old Beth Greer’s parents, two other men had been lured to their deaths, and one witness suggested the killer was Greer. Other than some mysterious taunting notes left at the murder scenes, the prosecution just didn’t have enough evidence to convince the jury, so Greer was freed. She’s lived alone in the mansion she inherited from her wealthy parents ever since.

Shea, who has already researched and written about the Lady Killer murder case for her blog, impulsively follows Greer when she leaves the office after her appointment. Her thoughts spin around what she knows about Greer’s murder trial:

“Had Greer been a young woman grieving her parents’ tragic deaths or a seething psychopath with a sexy body? Why had the state gone to trial with no murder weapon and no forensic evidence? If the killer wasn’t Beth Greer, why had the killings stopped when she was arrested? Was Beth an innocent victim or a femme fatale?” When Greer realizes Shea is following her, she confronts her and asks what she wants. Shea blurts out that she would like a personal interview; to her surprise, Greer doesn’t immediately turn her down. “I’ll consider it,” says Greer.

Later, Shea tells her friend, Michael (a former police officer turned private investigator), about the encounter. She is excited about the tantalizing possibility of interviewing the central figure in an unsolved case from 1977, but Michael urges caution. “Shea, I’ve met sociopaths in my line of work. The smart ones are experts at deception. They can lie as easy as breathing, and they’re convincing because they almost believe it themselves. People like that can trap you, and they’re dangerous.”

Shea’s thoughts turn to the criminal who once tried to kill her, and who is about to have his parole hearing. “I’ve met terrible people firsthand, too,” she reminds Michael. “I may not have been a cop like you, but I’ve met them.” Her mind is made up; she’ll do anything for access to Beth Greer. At her first interview, she goes to Greer’s mansion, expecting to find the trappings of wealth; instead, she’s greeted by the original 1970’s-era décor, creating “a weird portrait of a mid-century Miss Havisham.” Shea soon uncovers one of Greer’s secrets: her vintage home is haunted. But is Greer really a murderer or herself a victim?

St. James sets the scene for a thrilling puzzle to make readers’ hair stand on end. Her book is available to borrow in print at Carlsbad Public Library.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: True crime aficionados will enjoy St. James' new mystery novel