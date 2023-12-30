The 7 craziest true crime cases of 2023

What happened: Nearly two decades after her disappearance, the Natalee Holloway case was finally solved in October, when Joran van der Sloot admitted he bludgeoned the Alabama teenager to death on an Aruban beach and pushed her body into the water.



Holloway’s 2005 disappearance had long been linked to van der Sloot, whose stunning admission came in a plea deal in a related extortion and wire fraud case. In his plea agreement, van der Sloot said he was on a beach in Aruba when Holloway rebuffed his sexual advances and kneed him in the crotch. He then kicked her in the face, found a cinder block nearby and used it to “smash her head in with it completely” before taking her body and pushing it into the ocean.



“I would like to apologize to the Holloway family,” van der Sloot said at his sentencing hearing. “I am no longer that person back then than I am today. I gave my heart to Jesus Christ, he helped me through all of this.”

