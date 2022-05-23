True-crime documentary of Fresno’s Ewell family who were ‘murdered for millions’ to air

A Fresno family was gunned down in what authorities initially thought was a burglary gone wrong — only for it to be discovered that the killings were planned by their won son.

That was three decades ago, when Dana Ewell conspired with a friend to kill his own family in an attempt to inherit the Ewell fortune. Dale Ewell, 59, his wife, Glee, 57, and his daughter Tiffany, 24, were shot to death on Easter Sunday 1992 in their Fresno home.

An hour-long documentary will relive the tragic murders as viewers hear from the convicted killer for the first time in 30 years.

Titled “Murdered for Millions,” the true-crime documentary will air at 10 p.m. Monday on ABC30.

The exclusive documentary will revisit details of the family killing, what life has been like for Ewell while serving life in prison and how he feels about what happened.

Ewell, who was 21 at the time of the murders, was in line to receive millions of dollars in his family’s fortune after their deaths but later found out a trust fund was not accessible until he reached his 30s.

The documentary, which combined numerous hours of ABC30 archived footage along with extensive archived newspaper articles from The Fresno Bee, chronicles details of the event that shook the city of Fresno.

The documentary is unique, with unprecedented access for the TV station that began when ABC30 reporter Corin Hoggard started receiving letters from convicted murderer Ewell more than 10 years ago.

Ewell was sentenced in 1998 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.