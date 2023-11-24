True crime-obsessed woman gets life in prison for murdering, dismembering stranger ‘out of curiosity’

A fan of true crime, whose obsession with the genre led her to murder and dismember a stranger “out of curiosity,” will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was sentenced Friday to life in prison by South Korea’s Busan District Court, which also ruled she must wear an electronic monitoring device for 30 years, The Korea Times reports.

The court inherently dismissed Yoo-jung’s attempt at an insanity defense, noting the murder “was carefully planned and carried out and the defendant’s statements have frequently changed.”

The victim was a female freelance tutor who Yoo-jung found on an app meant to match tutors and clients, and on which she’d previously met two other tutors.

On the app, Yoo-jung posed as the mother of a high schooler, according to The Chosun Ilbo. She then dressed as a student on the day of the killing itself.

Yoo-jung ultimately dismembered the body, dispensing of some of the remains in a bush in Yangsan, about 20 miles northwest of Busan.

She was arrested in late May and quickly confessed, with police at the time saying she had been “driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books.”

Despite Yoo-jung expressing remorse and claiming the murder resulted from an argument with the victim, her internet history reportedly showed she spent months researching how to conceal a body.

Authorities at the time said they were “conducting tests to see if she is a psychopath.”