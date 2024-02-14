True crime podcast explores 14-year-old Canton killer Rod Matthews

A recent episode of the podcast "True Crime All the Time" explored the case of Rod Matthews, who in 1986 murdered his high school classmate Shaun Ouillette in Canton. Both boys were 14 at the time. Matthews, now 51, was convicted of murder in the second degree in 1988. He was the first juvenile tried as an adult in Massachusetts.

Matthews has been denied parole four times. His last hearing before the parole board was in June 2021. He is eligible for a another hearing later this year.

Using court materials and news reports, hosts Mike Ferguson and Mike Gibson trace the history of the case, pausing to comment on the facts and people involved.

Rod Matthews at a 2016 parole hearing.

The podcast says that Matthews exhibited an obsession with setting fires and a curiosity about what it would feel like to kill someone before the murder. Matthews would also place firecrackers in the mouths of fish and light them, the hosts said.

The podcast says Matthews considered other victims before choosing Ouillette because he was new to town, had few friends and, Matthews thought, would be less missed than other people.

Witnesses at Matthews' trial said he invited Ouillette to his house, then lured him into the woods where he promised to sell him firecrackers. He then beat Oillette to death with a baseball bat. The podcast says that Matthews later showed Ouillette's body to the two previously mentioned friends.

Jeanne Quinn, left, in tears during a 2016 parole board hearing in which she argued against the release of Rod Matthews who killed her 14-year-old son in 1986.

During the trial at Dedham Superior Court, Matthews' lawyer John White argued that the Matthews was psychotic, a condition aggravated by a troubled homelife and side effects from his Ritalin prescription, the podcast says.

The podcast notes that during a 2016 parole board hearing, Matthews said he killed Ouillette to prove that he could do it. At the same hearing, Ouillette's mother, Jeanne Quinn, said that if Matthews were released, he would kill again.

