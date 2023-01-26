True-crime podcast reignites attention in cold case

Jan. 25—Nearly 20 years ago on the early morning of Dec. 11, 2005, Chairo Garibay Ferreyra planned on attending church with her family in Olivehurst.

Garibay, then 20 years old, was close with her large, extended family. She was a social, busy young adult who worked at a video store, went to church regularly and looked forward to attending California State University, Sacramento in the new year.

"I have memories of her as she was as a person, which is a sweet, kind, warm person. She was always willing to help others. She was definitely one of those people who could light up a room and had a contagious laugh. She was just a really happy person," Garibay's sister Marisol Villaseñor said.

Garibay's promise to meet her family at church would be the last thing they heard from her.

After arriving back home at 10 a.m., her family found the family car missing with Garibay's purse and ID still in the house. Just 30 minutes prior, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department found the family's car, a 1995 green Toyota Camry, submerged in the Bear River near Highway 70.

Search and rescue teams scoured the banks of the river in the weeks following her disappearance in hopes of finding Garibay. At the time, investigators were unsure that Garibay was anywhere near the river, but officials said they had to search regardless.

According to Appeal archives, on Dec. 27, 2005, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department announced that the search for Garibay was suspended until new evidence was uncovered.

On Jan. 16, 2006, five weeks after her disappearance, Garibay was found wrapped in a plastic tarp in a drainage ditch along railroad tracks north of Plumas-Arboga Road in Arboga. The site was about a quarter-mile from her home in Olivehurst and about 4 miles from where the family car was discovered.

An autopsy report determined that Garibay's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Despite a lengthy investigation, no one has been arrested and leads in the case have dried up, but Garibay's family believe that she was murdered by someone she knew.

Story continues

After nearly two decades with no further leads, Garibay's family reached out to the producers of "The Fall Line," a true-crime podcast highlighting lesser known cold cases across the country. "The Murder of Chairo Garibay Ferreyra," a three episode mini-series covering Garibay's murder and the surrounding investigation has been released over the past three weeks.

Hosted by Laurah Norton and Brooke Gently, this season of "The Fall Line" was created in hopes of bringing national attention to Garibay's case and giving anyone with information regarding her death the notice to come forward.

"In Chairo's case, she had a lot of regional attention at the time. She's had intensive investigation into her case, but what she's been missing and what her family is really looking for is national attention," Norton said. "... This is a case that has really affected everyone in the area, but one thing that they mentioned to me was people move. How many people who maybe known something that could be helpful are out there living in a different state, or out of the range that might see social media from the (sheriff's department), or might read the Appeal-Democrat, or see the local news?"

Gently and Norton began researching Garibay's case in 2022 after a partner of Garibay's cousin reached out to "The Fall Line" with the full support of her family, Villaseñor said.

The first episode covering this case exclusively features accounts from Garibay's family, who provide details about her life and the ways they have been impacted by her loss.

Because of her background in counseling and therapy, Gently often works directly with the families of victims or missing persons covered in the podcast, placing their experiences at the forefront of the story.

"The families that we work with have been very traumatized, and it's important to us to work with them in a way that they feel comfortable and they feel in control of their story," she said.

Gently recalled instances where families involved in other cases became retraumatized after subsequent media coverage following the murder or disappearance of a loved one. Tactfulness and care are crucial when approaching coverage for cold cases, she said.

"The way that questions are asked sometimes is insensitive in a way that is particularly harmful considering their circumstances. They can even be traumatized by a headline in an article. If they are looking at an article about their child and the headline says 'Headless body found,' these are things that can echo through their mind for years to come," Gently said.

In the months leading up to the season premiere, Norton and Gently began different avenues of research. Norton, along with her team of researchers, gathered information through law enforcement and media coverage released at the time, while Gently met with Garibay's extended family.

"It has been wonderful to get to know her through her family members. In this case, this podcast is not just about her disappearance and her murder, but it also is a wonderful experience to hear her family talk about her and her life," Gently said.

Norton said that families are the primary forces behind gaining more attention on a cold case, but resources from friends, law enforcement, forensic professionals and previous media coverage can elevate and reiterate various details of a case.

In Garibay's case, Norton said that the timeline between when her family left for church and when the family car was found in Bear River was a key focus point for law enforcement, as well as damage seen to the family car and details about Garibay's clothes at the time of her disappearance.

"We're just trying to reiterate through these facts that because there have been so many investigators on this case, so many different details have been released, but we've been trying to gather them, go over them and make sure they're all correct," Norton said.

Brian Bernardis, a detective with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, has been investigating Garibay's case since 2018. With the number of investigators over the years, many have felt personally impacted by this case, he said.

"Most of our senior management have all worked the case at one time or another during their tenure as investigators and what have you. Of the original investigators, they have since retired or moved on. We do have some of their children here now who are reigniting interest in the case, and we have a whole bunch of our current employees who actually went to school with Chairo or knew the family. ... This is strongly tied to the community," Bernardis said.

Very little physical evidence was obtained from the crime scene, he said. Because of this and the need to withhold information that could compromise the case, Bernardis said that the key to solving Garibay's murder relies on others bringing the right information forward.

"This is going to be one of those cases where someone is going to say something and it's going to match up with what we know about the case that has not been shared," he said.

The investigation up to this point has not yielded any leads, but at the same time, no one has been cleared, Norton said. Members of Garibay's family believe that she was murdered by someone that she knew. Bernardis said that while it is likely that she was killed by someone she knew, the possibility of this case being a random act of violence or being committed by multiple people should be considered.

"I think that she probably knew the person, but I think that everybody is willing to say that it was one person and I don't want to narrow my focus on to one person. It hindered the case early on because everyone was so quick to say 'this person is responsible,' that they didn't see all the other potentials," Bernardis said.

All three episodes of "The Murder of Chairo Garibay Ferreyra" are available now on various audio streaming services and "The Fall Line" website at www.thefalllinepodcast.com.

Those with information pertaining to Garibay's case are encouraged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department through an anonymous tip line at 530-749-5181 or email ycsoanonymoustips@co.yuba.ca.us.