'True Crime Story' debuts with look at Adel murder

Sep. 4—ADEL — The first episode of the gripping six-part series hosted by small-town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan ("One Tree Hill," "The Walking Dead," "Friday Night in with The Morgans"), "True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here" will make its debut on Thursday at 10 p.m. on SundanceTV and AMC+.

In the series premiere, the town of Adel is rocked by a brutal robbery homicide and locals quickly point to an outsider as the killer. More than 20 years later, new evidence raises a startling question: Is an innocent man serving life for another man's crime?

"True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here" investigates the distinctive ways in which crime impacts rural communities and their judicial systems. Too often the heartbreaking events in these towns are largely overlooked because they lack the national media platforms and advocacy resources found in larger cities. In the riveting series, Burton Morgan attempts to understand the challenges the community faced investigating the crime, learns the lasting impact the crime has had on the fabric of the town, and ultimately calls attention to where justice currently stands.

Each episode sees Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice. The first three episodes are now available to view on Screeners.com.

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, "True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here" is executive produced by Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Mike Powers for Bungalow Media + Entertainment as well as Hilarie Burton Morgan for Mischief Farm, Liz DeCesare and Meg Mortimer for Authentic Management Productions, and Po Kutchins.

Episode One — "Adel, Georgia" — Premieres September 9 at 10 p.m.

Episode Two — "Sauquoit, New York" — Premieres Sept. 16 at 10 p.m.

When a beloved chiropractor in Sauquoit, N.Y., dies suddenly under strange circumstances, investigators discover she's been murdered with a rare poison. The killer could only be someone she knew closely, and the case divides the town.

Episode Three — "St. Augustine, Fla." — Premieres Sept. 23 at 10 p.m.

A young woman in St. Augustine, Fla. with everything to live for is found shot to death with the gun belonging to her boyfriend, a deputy sheriff. He says it was suicide, but her family believes it was murder.

Episode Four — "Cookeville, Tenn." — Premieres Sept. 30 at 10 p.m.

When an immigrant couple who settled in the Tennessee town of Cookeville is executed in their sleep and their house set on fire, investigators quickly identify a suspect with motive. But in their rush to make an arrest, do they get the wrong man?

Episode Five — "Shelbyville, Ky." — Premieres Oct. 7 at 10 p.m.

In rural Shelbyville, Ky., a body is found in the river. Years go by until the police catch the killer, but some in town question if the suspect is even capable of committing this crime.

Episode Six — "Rockville/Ellington, Conn." — Premieres Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

When a 22-year-old dancer goes missing, the men of the neighboring town who frequented the club become the suspect pool. Will wealth and status protect a killer, or will a determined police officer crack the case?