🌱 True Food Kitchen Opening At Midtown + Abortion Groups Rally

Mostly sunny. High: 63 Low: 46.

1. True Food Kitchen is set to open at Midtown Tampa on Friday, February 28th. It will be the concept's 5th restaurant in the state of Florida and its 40th location nation-wide. The restaurant will hire more than 130 team members during a job fair that is happening now. (Tampa Patch)

2. A Tampa man waiting for money from the State of Florida over a false murder conviction has a bipartisan local group of lawmakers fighting for the relief to be delivered. 56-year-old Robert DuBoise spent almost 37 years of his life in prison. The Innocence Project and the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office Conviction Review Unit proved his innocence in 2020 using genetic information. State law normally gives exonerated victims of the justice system $50,000 per year of wrongful incarceration, but stipulations in the law and lack of approval by the legislature have left him with no relief. (WFLA)

3. Pro-choice supporters and anti-abortion advocates held separate rallies in downtown St. Petersburg on the 49th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade on Saturday. Currently, the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing laws in Texas and Mississippi that challenge the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. (Fox 13 Tampa)

4. Lakeland Regional Health has opened a temporary COVID care clinic for patients with mild symptoms to help with strained hospitals. The clinic is strictly geared towards people with mild COVID symptoms. If you’re severely sick, doctors still want you to go to an emergency room. (ABC Action News)

5. Tampa lead factory, Gopher Resource, is facing $518,000 in additional fines following a two-month inspection by local environmental regulators from Hillsborough County's Environmental Protection Commission after an investigation led by the Times. The fines from the county will be added to federal fines. (Tampa Bay Times)

Story Time At Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (10:15 AM)

Makerspace Showcase At Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative. (2:30 PM)

Remix: Leporello Sketchbook At Bryan Glazer Family JCC. (6:00 PM)

Sushi And More At Publix Aprons Cooking School Of Citrus Park. (6:00 PM)

Matt Nakoa At Straz Center For The Performing Arts. (7:30 PM)

The Florida Aquarium will be closed January 24th to January 28th for maintenance. Stay tuned for updates on their social media channels. (Instagram)

Beads belong on land, not in the sea. Help keep Tampa bay bead-free by refraining from throwing beads in the water . (Facebook)

The immersive Tampa Fresh Foods art installation is now open in Tampa's downtown at Water Street Tampa. It is funded by the Vinik Family Foundation, artist Lucy Sparrow and open daily. (Facebook)

