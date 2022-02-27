🌱 True Food Kitchen Opening + TPA Reminds Mask Mandate Continues

Good morning, neighbors! Carlos Hernandez here with the latest copy of the Tampa Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 75 Low: 59.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa:

1. There is a new "Cuban Pathways" landmark exhibition at the Tampa Bay History Center. Guests can take in the rich history and sacrifices that have punctuated the history of Cuba for centuries. Cuba and Tampa have had longtime ties, from the Ybor City statue of Cuban revolutionary leader Jose Marti, who came to Tampa in 1891, to the cigar workers whose photos you will find there. (83 Degrees Media)

2. Tampa International Airport is reminding guests that although the CDC has relaxed its indoor masking requirements, the Transportation Security Administration's current face mask requirement for individuals traveling through airports including Tampa International remains the law. The mandate is currently set to expire on March 18th and no decision has been made yet on if it will be renewed. (Tampa International Airport)

3. True Food Kitchen will open at the end of the month at Midtown Tampa and is the brand's 40th location. The restaurant will have an outdoor patio eating area and plenty of indoor space as well. The owned says the menu items are seasonal to keep up with the freshest ingredients possible. (Fox 13 Tampa)

4. South Tampa's iconic Pinarama bowling alley is now on the market after 22 years in the local community. The space started as a bowling alley in 1953 and has also been a skating rink and pool hall. The owner hopes whoever purchases it will keep it a bowling alley. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

5. Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie M. Wise signed an administrative directive updating COVID-19 face-covering guidelines for staff and visitors at Hillsborough County facilities. Starting Monday, February 28th, the updated administrative directive encourages the wearing of face coverings at county facilities, but it will no longer be a requirement. (Tampa Patch)

Story continues

Today in Tampa:

Public Nuisance Abatement Board Workshop at City Hall. (9:00 AM)

USF Symphony Orchestra at USF Concert Hall. (2:00 PM)

Monday Night Moonlight Market - Bohemian Makers' Market at Hooch & Hive. (6:00 PM)

Wine Dinner At Rox Rooftop With Sonoma Valley Winemaker Jamie Benziger at The Current Hotel. (6:30 PM)

New York Yankees Vs. Toronto Blue Jays at George Steinbrenner Field. (6:35 PM)

From my notebook:

A St. Petersburg bicyclist was seriously injured Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle on 38th Avenue N. , according to the St. Petersburg Police Department . (Tampa Bay Times)

Community members in Bartow came together to remember 6-year-old Mikey Harmon-Almeida who died in early February after being hit by a dirt bike . (Fox 13 Tampa)

The University of South Florida has issued an interim suspension of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after the organization was at the center of allegations of anti-Semitic behaviors . (Creative Loafing Tampa)

The Firestone Grand Prix that happened over the weekend is expected to bring a $40+ million impact to St. Petersburg. (ABC Action News)

Events:

