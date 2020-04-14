True Influence® Celebrates Milestone with Forbes Communications Council

Forbes Communications Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives Leading Their Industry

PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Kienast, CMO of True Influence®, is celebrating her one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel.

"We are so pleased to have Kay Kienast entering year two as a member of Forbes Communications Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Kay is an important part of that community."

"Being a member of the Forbes Communications Council has been a great experience that has allowed me to contribute thoughts and value on bolstering sales and marketing programs to a large business community." said Kay Kienast, CMO at True Influence. "Participation in the council through expert panels and contributed articles also helps to further strengthen True Influence's role as a leader in intent-based marketing, sales and demand generation solutions."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. More information is available at forbescouncils.com.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company that accelerates B2B sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

