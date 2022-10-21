True love knows no bounds

Like many modern relationships, the storybook romance of John Tambouratzakis and Marie Novia is not without its challenges.

Last September, for example, the lovebirds’ devotion was tested when Marie called police and claimed that John — then her ex-boyfriend — tried to hit her with his car, aimed a gun at her son and his friend, and threatened to kill them all. Warrants were issued charging John, 32, with domestic assault and threatening to commit a crime. These charges were dismissed.

Then came the unfortunate misunderstanding on Jan. 27, when Marie again called police and claimed that John grew upset when she tried to end their relationship. According to Marie, John threw her to the floor, jumped on top of her, covered her mouth and began to strangle her. She kicked him and managed to get away, she told police.

John’s trial for the September incident was set for last Wednesday in Central District Court, and Marie was due to testify. It was at this point that passion apparently overcame the dueling duo, and they decided that they must get married right away, that very day. So Wednesday morning, bright and early, they appeared at the Worcester City Clerk’s office to get their marriage license.

City Clerk David Rushford was suspicious when the couple arrived, partly because of years of observing the human condition but mostly because the clerk’s office had received a tip the night before “from a member of the public, telling us that a young lady would be here in the morning for a license to marry her drug pusher so she wouldn’t have to testify against him in court,” Mr. Rushford recalled.

The groom, you see, has a police record that includes drug charges. In 2003 he was sentenced to 70 days in the House of Correction for distribution of heroin. That same year he was sentenced to a year in the House of Correction for receiving stolen property and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to court records. He was also placed on probation for two years in 2001 for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Ms. Novia, likewise, is also no stranger at the courthouse, having appeared several times on charges including possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, assault and battery and resisting arrest.

When the couple arrived at the clerk’s office, Mr. Rushford noticed that the 34-year-old Marie was “verbose and animated and flailing,” no doubt flushed with joy at the prospect of wedding her dream man. The couple paid the $40 fee and filed an application. They also said they were headed to Worcester Probate and Family Court to get a waiver of the three-day waiting period for a marriage license, and would return shortly.

After they left, a decidedly unsentimental city clerk called Worcester Police Chief Gary Gemme.

“Perhaps I was overstepping my bounds, but I believed it was the right thing to do,” Mr. Rushford said. While the chief expressed concern about the pending nuptials, he questioned what he could do to stop it, Mr. Rushford said.

The couple returned at 11 a.m. with a “marriage without delay” waiver from Probate Court. Mr. Rushford heard no word from police and the couple wanted the license. Unfortunately, though, as blind luck would have it, a “small computer glitch” in the clerk’s office occurred at the exact moment the couple appeared at the counter, Mr. Rushford recalled.

“It’s never happened before,” Mr. Rushford said, managing a straight face. “The bride objected vehemently. She said they needed to get married immediately.”

Skeptics may suspect that the belligerent bride was in a rush to marry so she could claim spousal privilege, which allows spouses the right to refuse to testify against the other spouse in criminal proceedings.

Irate at the computer glitch, Marie demanded the clerk return the couple’s paperwork so they could get married somewhere else. Mr. Rushford politely refused and suggested they come back later.

As it turned out, when John appeared in court, he learned that his jury trial was put off until May 17. At 4:15 p.m., the happy if harried couple returned and picked up their marriage license.

Police, meanwhile, expressed frustration with a system that could allow a couple to circumvent the law so easily.

“Those checks and balances are there for a reason,” said Sgt. Gary Quitadamo, referring to the three-day waiting period.

“It’s frustrating for us on this side of the fence,” he said, “to see these waivers handed out without hesitation. And it’s unfortunate that women fall prey to men like this. In some domestic situations, women become abused over and over again.”

The waivers issued by Probate Court are routine and rarely questioned, according to John Murphy, the court’s family law facilitator.

“Anyone can request one,” he said. “Unless we’re alerted that there’s an issue, we don’t question the applicants. Certainly, if we were alerted by law enforcement that people were getting married for less than honorable reasons, we would have handled it differently.”

Technically, John and Marie aren’t legally married yet because they haven’t returned the license to the City Clerk, as required by law. Marie Novia couldn’t be reached last week and didn’t answer the door to her apartment at 1300 Main St.; a man who answered the phone at the number listed in court papers for John Tambouratzakis said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about” and ordered that he be placed on a “do not call list.” His lawyer, Paul Bolton, declined to comment.

John seemed especially concerned that his marriage be kept confidential, noted Mr. Rushford, who said John was assured that applications for marriage licenses aren’t routinely published in the newspaper.

You know how it is with newlyweds — they just crave privacy.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: True love knows no bounds