True meaning of Christmas shines brightly in stained glass

Christmas Day is an annual celebration commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of Christians and others around the world.

A stained glass window at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kennewick depicts the Virgin Mary with baby Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem stable, joined by Joseph and the three wise men.

Christmas Day is also the traditional celebration of gift-giving and sharing a traditional meal with the family.

Religious leaders say Christmas is a time to reflect on Jesus and his earthly parents’ flight to Egypt as refugees.

For Northwest Christmas travelers, a Pacific system is expected to move onshore on Christmas Day that will likely bring snow to the Cascade Mountains.

A chance of rain and snow is also possible in Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon, according to the National Weather Service