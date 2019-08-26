True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:TNT.UN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:TNT.UN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Daniel Drimmer for CA$391k worth of shares, at about CA$6.04 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$6.89. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 138k shares worth CA$815k. In the last twelve months True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:TNT.UN Recent Insider Trading, August 26th 2019 More

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Are True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust over the last quarter. Independent Trustee Sandy Poklar shelled out CA$8.5k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$34m worth of shares. That equates to 8.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.