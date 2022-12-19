New True North Director Michele Snodderley focused on advocacy center expansion

Michele Snodderley once had to make a phone call in the middle of the night, reaching out to family and friends to help her. She needed to escape. She was in a physically violent relationship, including an instance of strangulation, and wanted out.

"I hid it for a very long time because I did not want my family to be disappointed in me. I was ashamed of what was going on. I was lucky I had family and friends who were supportive," she said.

She received the help she needed and that put her on a more than 20-year career path helping other survivors of domestic and sexual violence. She now is the new executive director of True North of Columbia, a domestic and sexual violence shelter and human services agency.

She started in the role in November, but was announced last week as the new director.

"I was very lucky in having those supports. What I do know is there are other people who do not have those supports. I would not have been able to make it through without them," Snodderley said. "... The bigger part of that is not what did happen to me, but where it has gotten me today.

"You don't have to let what happened to you define you for the rest of your life."

True North Executive Director Michele Snodderley.

The degrees she sought aided her dedication to helping others and to understand trauma. She has a bachelor's in family studies and gerontology from Southern Nazarene University of Bethany, Oklahoma, and a master's in criminal justice from Columbia College.

She didn't want to be a police officer but she did want to know the law, she said about her master's degree.

"When you are working in this field it comes into play so often," Snodderley said.

Prior to heading up True North, she worked with the Domestic Violence Enforcement Unit of the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.

"I was a crime victims specialist when I first moved here (from Lee's Summit). I sat on the DOVE team they have here. That is where I learned about True North to begin with," Snodderley said.

Because of her previous experience and the groundwork laid by former director Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger, she was able to transition easily into the role.

"I have taken the time to meet all of our staff and find areas they want to grow in," Snodderley said. "We are looking for a new advocacy center. We have a great staff, but we are unable to meet all the needs in our community just because we do not have enough space to bring on more staff."

So True North is looking toward building, expanding or, if it comes to it, leasing space so it can ensure it can respond to all requests for assistance.

"Being able to have the advocacy center is critical for us to do that," Snodderley said.

Because Snodderley is a strangulation survivor, she and the staff want to establish a strangulation protocol in conjunction with law enforcement and medical services.

"I have some staff that are very passionate about that. They have worked diligently to get other agencies on board with that. That includes the prosecutor's office, joint communications, EMS, the hospitals," she said.

Injuries are not always apparent when a person is strangled and there are instances where a person still could die hours after the strangulation took place, Snodderley said. The protocol is similar to forensic examinations following a sexual assault, she said.

"There could be (X-ray) imaging. A lot of time with strangulations you don't see marks on an individual that can be photographed. With a forensic exam along those lines, you may be able to see internal injuries," Snodderley said, adding staff are working to develop best practices.

A fact-sheet from the Family Justice Center and Training Center on Strangulation Prevention notes that only half of strangulation incidents have visible injuries and only 15% of those can be photographed. The center also cites two different related studies that one-quarter of women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime and that 68% of those at high risk of IPV will experience strangulation.

Strangulation is a second-degree domestic violence violation and a felony with up to four years possible sentences in Missouri.

Future plans Snodderley has included are developing a domestic violence fatality and near-fatality review board. It would work with different agencies as a means of data collection on domestic violence in the community and putting the correct preventative measures in place.

"We could find grants for prevention. Give some education when we know what we need to educate our community on," she said.

