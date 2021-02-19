The True Number of Unemployed in the US

There are officially 10.1 million unemployed people in the U.S. right now, according to the Labor Department’s latest monthly jobs report, but some economists think the true number is considerably higher than that.

As The Washington Post’s Heather Long highlights Friday, about 18.3 million people are currently receiving some kind of unemployment assistance, according to the weekly jobs report, with that number hovering near 20 million for months.

What explains the enormous gap between the two data points? Understaffed and poorly equipped state unemployment offices are a big part of the story, Long says. Most states have been overwhelmed by the surge in jobless filings since the pandemic began, and some have processed unemployment claims in irregular batches, severely distorting the weekly reports with data that stretches back weeks or even months. As Long puts it, one person’s claims for 20 weeks of unemployment can look like 20 people in one week when claims are processed all at once.

Fraud is another factor, with the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program coming under special scrutiny. Congress created the PUA last year to help workers who don’t usually qualify for unemployment aid, including the self-employed and gig workers. But the program has been marred by fraud, and the resulting investigations have sent the weekly numbers bouncing all over the map. Ohio, for example, reported 10,156 new PUA claims two weeks ago and then 232,016 last week, with the variation probably driven by reporting issues rather than enormous swings in real-world joblessness.

A third factor, Long says, is the fact that some people getting unemployment aid have jobs, though they’re part-time.

Alternative estimates: Some economists have created their own estimates to get closer to the true number of unemployed. Fed Chair Jay Powell said last week that he thinks the unemployment rate is close to 10%, which would put the number of jobless at about 16 million. Former Obama administration economist Jason Furman estimates that there are about 13.3 million unemployed, while former CBO chief Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who led President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers, thinks the 10 million figure is about right, given the decline in the employment-to-population ratio in the wake of the pandemic.

Heidi Shierholz, a former Labor Department economist now with the liberal Economic Policy Institute, offers a much higher estimate of nearly 19 million unemployed, derived from the number of officially unemployed (10.1 million), those who dropped out of the labor force (5.3 million), and those who are misclassified or non-responsive to surveys (3.5 million). Add the people who have seen cuts to their income (6.8 million), and the total of those negatively affected economically by pandemic comes to 25.5 million.

The bottom line: There’s a good chance that the official unemployment numbers are missing a considerable number of people, with the shortfall potentially running into the millions. But the speed and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic have made that number harder to calculate, and without a comprehensive, national, real-time reporting system, policymakers will have to muddle through with a range of estimates and a higher than usual degree of uncertainty.

  • Rent Your Own Private Island in West Virginia’s New National Park

    The best part? It’s totally affordable!

  • San Francisco families call for schools to reopen

    Some San Francisco families are urging schools to reopen. Parents gathered at a park Thursday to call for reopening as their kids attended online class not far from their school, which has been closed for in-person instruction for nearly a year. (Feb. 18)

  • China comments on Myanmar military takeover

    China Ministry of Foreign Affairs comments on the coup in Myanmar saying "the current situation is something that China does not wish to see". China had initially not criticised the coup, which Chinese state media described as a "cabinet reshuffle".

  • Bitcoin hits new record, nears $1 tln total value

    Bitcoin steamed to fresh record highs Friday (February 19). The cryptocurrency jumped as much as 2.6%. That took it to around $53,000. The gains meant its total market capitalisation approached one trillion dollars. This month alone the virtual currency is up around 60%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by signs of mainstream acceptance. Credit card giant Mastercard just one of the firms to say it would start handling the currency. Still, many skeptics remain wary of the patchily regulated and highly volatile asset. Analysts at JP Morgan say Bitcoin is way above any estimate of fair value. Proponents counter that the e-coin is a kind of 'digital gold', which could protect investors from any rise in inflation.

  • Biden declares to allies: 'America is back'

    President Joe Biden used his first address before a global audience - the Munich Security Conference - to declare that "America is back” after four years of a Trump administration that flaunted its foreign policy through an “America First” lens. (Feb. 19)

  • Chinese Factories Won't Build Enough Boxes To Save US Shippers

    There are still not enough containers in the right places to carry the world's cargoes. The hope was that Chinese container factories would shift into ultra-high gear — that the industry would build its way out of the equipment crisis. It hasn't happened. In fact, Chinese factories are intentionally not going into their highest gear, according to Tim Page, interim president and CEO of container-equipment lessor CAI International (NYSE: CAI). Instead, they are managing output to keep prices high. The ‘building spree' solution "What's happening now [with equipment shortages] is exactly the same scenario we saw in 2010 after the financial crisis," explained Lars Jensen of SeaIntelligence Consulting during a webinar in late January. "If you look at 2010, they went on a building spree," recalled Jensen. "It took about three months from when the problem arose to when it was resolved. If we put that in the context we have now, this should be resolved by Chinese New Year." It is now Chinese New Year. During the quarterly calls of container-equipment lessors CAI and Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) on Tuesday and Textainer (NYSE: TGH) on Wednesday, executives confirmed that demand for new containers is as high as ever. "The shipping lines are scrambling to grow the size of their container fleets because they're being limited on volumes right now because of lack of equipment," said Triton CEO Brian Sondey. "And we've been scrambling to place orders [with Chinese factories]. It has been a race between our ability to order and the demand from our customers." In January, Jensen emphasized that port congestion was the wild card that would "delay things somewhat." Congestion is definitely still delaying things. As of Wednesday, there were still 35 container ships at anchor off the shores of Los Angeles and Long Beach — near record highs. But it's not just congestion. Chinese factories are yet another wild card. Factories ‘managing capacity' Three Chinese companies — CIMC, DFIC and CXIC — produce about 80% of the world's containers. Drewry Container Maritime Research estimates that global production will increase 6.5% this year. Meanwhile, the price of a new container has risen from $1,800 per cost equivalent unit (CEU, a measure of the value of a container as a multiple of a 20-foot dry cargo unit) in early 2020 to $2,500 per CEU in late 2020 to $3,500 per CEU or higher today. Factories are sold out until July. John O'Callaghan, head of global operations at Triton, called the current rate "the highest I can remember." According to CAI's Page, "The manufacturers seem to have little or no interest in accelerating container production. They're more focused on maintaining high container prices. So, I think you are not going to see a flooding of the market with containers. You're going to see a very measured response by the manufacturers to control the tight supply-demand balance that exists today. "The factories are behaving differently than they have in the past," Page maintained. "They don't have any interest in increasing production at the expense of price. I think it's a new dynamic in our industry. And I think it's going to stick." He implied that container factories could increase production further, but aren't. "I wouldn't say that they can't increase production. I would say that they are managing their capacity to maximize revenue and profitability." According to Textainer CEO Olivier Ghesquiere, "Although manufacturers have increased production, additional capacity has been added very progressively and has been further constrained by shortages of certain components." Asked whether container prices could go higher still, Page replied, "The Chinese manufacturers are controlling what production levels are and what container prices are. And ultimately, if a shipping company has freight to move from China or someplace in Asia to Europe or the United States and they need containers to do it and they don't have those containers, that's a recipe for rising container costs." Replacement supply vs. incremental growth As for the increases in production that have occurred, much is actually replacement supply for older containers. Everything factories produce is being quickly consumed by market demand. "Container supply remains very tight despite factory production ramping up," said O'Callaghan He pointed out that for a 12-month period from Q3 2019 through Q2 2020, global production was below replacement requirements. Page brought up the same point. "This ramp-up of production we've seen since the fourth quarter comes on the heels of container fleets shrinking over a 12-month period. In that context, a lot of what's been going on is really replacement of the fleet just to stay even." Ghesquiere commented, "Our view is that there we will not see a situation where there will be an excess of containers, because the market was in short supply before this cycle really started." Add it all up and it does not paint a pretty picture for U.S. cargo shippers. Yes, new container production is up. But a lot of that is just filling the gap left by prior underproduction. And the box building spree that came to cargo shippers' rescue in the past looks less likely this time around — assuming the small number of Chinese factories that control the global market opt for price over volume. Equipment-lessor earnings roundup Crisis conditions in the global container system have been extremely challenging and costly for cargo importers. They've also been extremely profitable for container-equipment lessors — and their stocks are performing accordingly. Over the past six months, shares of CAI are up 88%, Textainer 83% and Triton 56%. (Chart: Koyfin) These three companies just beat earnings estimates across the board. After market close on Wednesday, Textainer reported net income of $44.3 million for Q4 2020 versus $28.8 million in Q4 2019. Adjusted earnings of 81 cents easily topped the consensus for 50 cents. The day before, Triton reported record net income of $115.2 million for Q4 2020 compared to $77.2 million in Q4 2019. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 handily beat the consensus forecast for $1.43. CAI reported net income of $12 million for Q4 2020 versus $10.5 million in the same period the year before. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding discontinued operations) came in at $1.81, well above analyst expectations of $1.13. Click for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Greg Miller MORE ON CONTAINERS: New video shows massive scope of California box-ship traffic jam: see story here. Trans-Pacific trade crashes into ceiling: see story here. COVID outbreak could cripple ports: see story here. Inside California's container-ship traffic jam: see story here. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlue-collar Marketplace Shift One Raises .2M In Seed FundingKenworth Delivers First — And Last — Natural Gas-electric Hybrid Trucks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Next Step in Democrats’ Stimulus Sprint Comes Monday

    The next phase of Democrats’ push to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package is set to start on Monday, when the House Budget Committee is scheduled to mark up the legislation. The text of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was released on Friday. The 591-page bill binds together submissions from nine House committees into one massive reconciliation package. “Without this relief package, conditions will spiral further out of control and families will suffer needlessly,” House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) said in a statement Friday. “Multiple variant strains of the novel coronavirus are now infecting Americans across the United States, and our vaccine rollout and efforts to contain the virus are in desperate need of resources. We are in a race against time, and aggressive, bold action is needed before our nation is permanently scarred by the human and economic costs of inaction. We have the plan and the fiscal space, we have the American people behind us, and now we have the bill to get it done.” What’s next: The package is likely to undergo some changes after it passes from the Budget Committee to the Rules Committee, its final stop before a floor vote. “Rules is where the substantive changes will occur, including the likely necessary step of bringing the combined package into compliance with its overall $1.89 trillion limit under the fiscal 2021 budget resolution,” Roll Call’s Paul M. Krawzak explained Thursday. “The nine committees have so far approved pieces the Congressional Budget office has tallied up to $1.95 trillion.” Krawzak notes that the total price tag could be brought back in line with budget limits by eliminating some business tax breaks, which the House sought to do in two aid bills last year, or by scaling back the spending in the package, which could involve some tricky tradeoffs. For example… The House plan includes five months of enhanced unemployment benefits, not six: The House package calls for extending enhanced unemployment benefits of $400 a week until August 29, a month earlier than President Biden had proposed. That change, which reduces the overall cost of the legislation, has drawn some pushback, with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) vowing las week to “fight like hell” to extend the benefit through September. The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said this week that the Democratic plan would help millions and bolster the economy but noted that the current unemployment benefits cutoff “is problematic” since the labor market isn’t likely to be fully recovered the fall, but Congress is scheduled to be on recess in August. “The August timing makes a benefit lapse, which would hurt families and disrupt states’ ability to administer jobless programs, likelier,” CBPP said in its report. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said this week that the Democratic package was “losing focus” on the pandemic and diverting funds to less urgent priorities unrelated to the Covid crisis. “The goal of COVID relief is to end the pandemic, protect incomes, and support the economic recovery. The House bill not only spends far more than is needed to achieve these goals, but also puts too many of these plentiful dollars in the wrong places,” CRFB President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement this week. “More than 15 percent of the package – about $300 billion – is spent on long-standing policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis.” In particular, the group called out a bailout of union pensions included in the legislation, saying that rescue was included at the expense of additional enhanced unemployment benefits. "That multiemployer pension bailout in the bill cost about $56 billion, which would be enough to extend unemployment benefits to the end of September, and possibly a bit further," Marc Goldwein, head of policy at the CRFB, told Insider. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Romeo Power Surges On Deal To Develop Next-Gen EV Battery Technology

    Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) shares were advancing Friday following a deal announced by the company. What Happened: Romeo, which provides battery packs for commercial fleets, announced a memorandum of understanding with Ecellix to develop and launch next-generation battery technology. The strategic partnership will leverage Ecellix's ultra-high capacity eCell technology and Romeo's battery pack, modules and battery management system to create advanced electrification solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. Ecellix's eCell micro-porous silicon anode battery materials aim to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries. Related Link: Competition Intensifies For Commercial Vehicle Battery Makers Why It's Important: The strategic partnership, the companies said, will lead to the development of battery tech with market-leading range, faster charge times, maximized uptime and increased profit per mile. The combination of Ecellix's high energy density materials and Romeo's advanced truck battery architecture has the potential to reduce the weight of a 1-megawatt-hour battery pack by up to 9,900 pounds. This would mean a reduction in the weight of a battery-electric Class 8 truck by up to 25%, giving a range of over 600 miles. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ecellix. Their battery material technology is impressive, adding up to 50% more energy to current generation lithium-ion batteries," said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power, said in a statement. RMO Price Action: Romeo shares were advacing 2.94% to $14.73 at last check Friday. Related Link: Exclusive: Romeo Power's CEO On 'The Electrification Decade' See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Keys woman gets jail time for violating a health department’s COVID quarantine order

    A Florida Keys woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating a state health department-issued quarantine order and the city of Key West’s mask ordinance in July after she had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic

    Serbia's champions Red Star Belgrade on Friday strongly condemned racists slogans chanted at Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during their Europa League last 32 first leg with Milan AC.

  • Tesla $1.5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: Report

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase facilitated the $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin (BTC) by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the Block reported Wednesday. What Happened: The purchase for the Elon Musk-led company was executed in the first week of February over the course of several days, as per the Block. The order was reportedly routed to several over-the-counter trading desk in the same way Coinbase conducted the purchase for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). Coinbase’s prime brokerage arm has more than five Fortune 500 companies as clients, a source told the Block. Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is being valued at nearly $77 billion as it prepares to go public, which is greater than Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, CoinDesk reported. The exchange’s heady valuation comes at a time when BTC hit an all-time high of above ,000 on Wednesday. The valuation is based on the trading in Coinbase’s privately held shares on the Nasdaq Private Market at $303 a piece, people familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “The first week it was 200 bucks a share, the second week it was $301 a share, and the third week it was $303 a share. So you can kind of see price discovery happening,” as per the publication’s source. At the time Coinbase announced its IPO plans in December, the company was valued at billion based on a 2018 funding round. The cryptocurrency exchange is running an anonymous order book ahead of its direct listing, the date for which is not yet known, noted CoinDesk. Nearly 254 million shares in the cryptocurrency exchange will be outstanding and available to trade as and when the company goes public, people familiar with the IPO told CoinDesk. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.2% higher at $798.15 on Wednesday and fell 0.56% in the after-hours session. BTC traded 6.12% higher at $52,225.99. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be RobinhoodBill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's trade czar nominee Tai to get Feb. 25 Senate confirmation hearing

    President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, will get a confirmation hearing next week, a key step for the new administration to start rebuilding battered trade ties with U.S. allies. The Senate Finance Committee said in a statement on Thursday it had scheduled a 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) hearing for Tai on Feb. 25. Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said Tai had the needed experience to succeed in the role and vowed to advance her nomination as quickly as possible.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Pulls Back Slightly Against Yen

    The US dollar has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noise in this pair overall.

  • Biden 'picked the right people' to tackle climate change, Bill Gates says

    Bill Gates has laid out a thirty-year plan on the climate crisis, the first stretch of which will be overseen by President Joe Biden. A first review of the administration’s effort so far from the former Microsoft CEO is positive.

  • How Ken Griffin’s Citadel transformed financial markets

    Hedge fund boss Ken Griffin is more than a little paranoid. Over the past four decades, he has quietly but methodically built a financial powerhouse intended to rival the likes of Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley, with grand ambitions to transform America’s financial landscape with a relentless technical edge. Behind the sparkly quant hedge fund that launched his Wall Street career stands his inconspicuously profitable trading operation, Citadel Securities.

  • Cautious Airbus forecast disappoints after 2020 loss

    European planemaker Airbus axed its dividend for a second year and forecast flat deliveries in 2021 as it braces for more coronavirus uncertainty in the wake of an annual loss. Rival Boeing has yet to set out detailed targets, having been mired in a separate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX, which helped Airbus to reclaim the title of largest global jetmaker. However, several analysts warned that the deliberately cautious delivery forecast from Airbus jarred with the company's more optimistic plans on production.

  • GameStop briefly rallies after 'Roaring Kitty' testifies to Congress

    Shares of GameStop briefly reversed losses on Thursday after the trader known as Roaring Kitty told a congressional hearing he remained optimistic about the stock following its recent rally and selloff. Keith Gill, 34, known on YouTube as Roaring Kitty and widely followed on Reddit's popular Wallstreetbets trading forum, addressed the hearing over video from a red videogaming chair. In the background was a poster of a kitten dangling by a paw with the caption "Hang in there!," an apparent message to fellow GameStop investors, many of whom now face deep losses after buying at the height of the stock's rally.

  • Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws

    Thousands of protesting farmers blocked trains on Thursday by sitting on railroad tracks in parts of northern India to press their demand for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protests. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, organized four-hour blockades of trains at two dozen locations. Television showed protesters sitting on railroad tracks in Hapur, Modinagar, Kurukshetra and several other places in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states.

  • Australia Unemployment Falls Further as Recovery Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate declined in January as a second round of central bank stimulus combined with a big-spending government budget accelerated the economy’s recovery and further boosted hiring.The jobless rate fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in December, versus economists’ estimate of 6.5%, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney. Employment advanced by 29,100 in January, compared with an expected 30,000 gain, driven by the state of Victoria that’s still rebounding from its second lockdown. The participation rate was 66.1%, slightly below the forecast 66.2%.“Australia has recouped almost all the jobs lost in April/May 2020 at the depths of the recession and nationwide lockdown,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “While the unemployment rate remains higher, it is heading in the right direction.”The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the data and was trading at 77.54 U.S. cents at 1:26 p.m. in Sydney.Australia is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as the relative containment of Covid-19 boosts confidence and encourages cashed-up households to spend. That’s prompted firms to resume hiring and swelled the labor force back to near its pre-pandemic level.The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this month announced it was extending its quantitative easing program by a further A$100 billion ($77.6 billion) and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024. It’s trying to keep a lid on a currency that left unchecked could hurt exports and employment.Among other details in today’s jobs report:Monthly hours worked decreased by 4.9%, with Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, noting that more Australians than usual took leave in the first two weeks of JanuaryUnderemployment fell 0.4 percentage point to 8.1% and under-utilization declined 0.6 percentage point to 14.5%Full-time jobs surged by 59,000 and part-time roles fell 29,800Unemployment fell in all states except for South Australia; Victoria recorded a 1.3% surge in monthly employmentWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“Underemployment has continued to decline, but a significant degree of slack remains in the labor market. Closed borders, which limits labor supply from overseas migration, could accelerate the pace at which labor market slack is reabsorbed over 2021.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click hereThe central bank earlier this month also released updated forecasts showing the economy will grow 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022 and the jobless rate will fall to around 6% by the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022. Under an optimistic scenario for the economy, the unemployment rate would fall to 4.75% by the end of next year.The RBA late last year cut interest rates and its three-year yield target to 0.10% and initiated a quantitative easing program to lower borrowing costs across the economy. That came on the heels of the government announcing tax cuts, incentives for firms to invest and hire and infrastructure projects to boost activity.Yet there are risks ahead as remaining government wage subsidies are set to expire in March, potentially triggering job cuts and bankruptcies. The RBA has labeled how households and businesses adjust to the taper of stimulus as “a key uncertainty.”“We expect robust jobs growth to continue in 2021, although we are mindful of risks around the termination of Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy in March and note overall unemployment is likely to remain well above levels consistent with ‘full employment’ and faster wages growth,” said Andrew Boak, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist for Australia.(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.