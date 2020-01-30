'Is that true?': Here are questions senators asked during Trump's impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — Senators engaged in the first of two eight-hour question-and-answer sessions in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and by the end of it each side had used its time to counter the other's opening arguments.

Lawmakers submitted written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who read them aloud to the Democratic House managers and Trump's legal defense team. They had five minutes to respond to questions, which rotated between Democratic and Republican senators.

There were themes. Republicans asked about the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked impeachment, and Democrats wondered how the Senate could do justice without hearing witnesses.

Here are some highlights from senators' questions:

Concerns over the impeachment and removal process

Republican question for Trump team : Did the House bother to seek testimony or litigate executive privilege issues during the month during which it held the impeachment articles before sending them to the Senate?

: Did the House bother to seek testimony or litigate executive privilege issues during the month during which it held the impeachment articles before sending them to the Senate? Republican question for Trump team : Does the House’s failure to enforce subpoenas render its "obstruction of Congress" theory unprecedented?

: Does the House’s failure to enforce subpoenas render its "obstruction of Congress" theory unprecedented? Democratic question for House managers : Even if a communication or a document is covered by executive privilege, that privilege can be overcome by showing that evidence is important and unavailable elsewhere. On Jan. 22 while this trial was underway, President Trump said, "I thought our team did a very good job, but honestly we have all the material. They don't have the material." Can you comment on whether executive privilege allows the president to conceal information from Congress, particularly if the evidence cannot be obtained elsewhere?

: Even if a communication or a document is covered by executive privilege, that privilege can be overcome by showing that evidence is important and unavailable elsewhere. On Jan. 22 while this trial was underway, President Trump said, "I thought our team did a very good job, but honestly we have all the material. They don't have the material." Can you comment on whether executive privilege allows the president to conceal information from Congress, particularly if the evidence cannot be obtained elsewhere? Democratic question for House managers: The president has taken the position that there should be no witnesses and no documents provided by the executive branch in response to these impeachment proceedings. Is there any precedent for this blanket refusal to cooperate and what are the consequences if the Senate accepts this position here?

As expected, Republican senators inquired about the need for the Senate to call additional witnesses and gather evidence while Democrats asked about the president's right to block key aides from testifying in the House impeachment trial. House managers and Trump's defense lawyers argued over whether the claims made to resist House subpoenas were legitimate.

Patrick Philbin, a deputy White House counsel said that the president and his legal team offered valid reasons for rejecting the House subpoenas, including that the committees investigating impeachment were not authorized to subpoena for impeachment purposes without a floor vote on proceedings, which did not happen until Oct.31, a claim Democrats have pushed back on.

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., argued that Trump engaged in "blanket defiance" of Congress' requests for documents and testimony.

"The president has ordered the entire executive branch to defy our constitutionally inspired impeachment inquiry," Jeffries said. "Blanket defiance is what has taken place and he has no right to do that."

Getting to the bottom of Trump's motives

Republican question for Trump team : If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption and the promotion of national interest, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article 1?

: If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption and the promotion of national interest, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article 1? Republican question for Trump team : Witnesses testified that President Trump consistently expressed the view that Ukraine was a corrupt country. Before Vice President Biden formally entered the 2020 presidential race in April 2019, did President Trump ever mention Joe or Hunter Biden in connection with corruption in Ukraine to former Ukrainian President Poroshenko or other Ukrainian officials, President Trump's cabinet members or top aides or others? If so what did the president say to whom and when?

: Witnesses testified that President Trump consistently expressed the view that Ukraine was a corrupt country. Before Vice President Biden formally entered the 2020 presidential race in April 2019, did President Trump ever mention Joe or Hunter Biden in connection with corruption in Ukraine to former Ukrainian President Poroshenko or other Ukrainian officials, President Trump's cabinet members or top aides or others? If so what did the president say to whom and when? Democratic question for House managers: If the president were acting in the interest of national security as he alleges, would there be documentary evidence or testimony to substantiate his claim? If yes, has any evidence like that been presented by the president’s counsel?

Republicans asked questions allowing Trump's lawyers to establish that Trump was concerned with corruption in Ukraine and the issue of burden-sharing among other countries, which he has repeatedly claimed justify the withholding of aid money and request to look into the Bidens.

Democrats, meanwhile, questioned the evidence to back up those arguments.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, asked the lawyers whether there was evidence that Trump was worried about corruption before Biden entered the race, which would counter Democrats' theory he only paused aid in 2019 because of the threat from his political rival in the upcoming election.

Philbin said he didn't have the full record to be able to say, but pointed to Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's moves in Ukraine prior to Biden's entering the race.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., one of the Democratic managers, said that if the dispute at hand is over a policy difference, rather than Trump's interest in his own personal benefit, everyone would like to see evidence of that.

"The American people in this chamber deserve to have a fair trial. The president deserves to have a fair trial. In fact, if he is arguing that there is evidence that it was a policy debate, I think people would love to see those documents, would love to see the witnesses, hear from them directly, about what exactly was being debated," Crow said.

Importance of witnesses, new evidence

Democratic question for House managers : John R. Bolton’s forthcoming book states that the president wanted to continue withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine announced investigations into his top political rival and the debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election. Is there any way for the Senate to render a fully informed verdict in this case without hearing the testimony of Bolton, Mulvaney and the other key eyewitnesses or without seeing the relevant documentary evidence?

: John R. Bolton’s forthcoming book states that the president wanted to continue withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine announced investigations into his top political rival and the debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election. Is there any way for the Senate to render a fully informed verdict in this case without hearing the testimony of Bolton, Mulvaney and the other key eyewitnesses or without seeing the relevant documentary evidence? Democratic question for both sides : President Trump's former chief of staff, General John Kelly, has reportedly said, "I believe John Bolton," and suggests Bolton should testify, saying, "If there are people that could contribute to this, either innocence or guilt … I think they should be heard." Do you agree that they should be heard?

: President Trump's former chief of staff, General John Kelly, has reportedly said, "I believe John Bolton," and suggests Bolton should testify, saying, "If there are people that could contribute to this, either innocence or guilt … I think they should be heard." Do you agree that they should be heard? Republican question for Trump team: Given that impeachment proceedings are privileged in the Senate and largely prevent other work from taking place while they are ongoing, please address the obligations of allowing the House to present an incomplete case to the Senate and request the Senate to seek testimony from additional witnesses.

With the revelation reported Sunday that Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump told him security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations he wanted, lawmakers have engaged in a new wave of the debate over whether to call witnesses before the Senate.

Democrats have pushed for Bolton and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to be subpoenaed, a point their questions focused on during Wednesday's session, while Trump's legal team warned having witnesses could take a long time. Witnesses Republicans might want to call include the Bidens and the anonymous whistleblower, who Democrats say are irrelevant.

Bolton's manuscript: Donald Trump security officials threaten to block publication of John Bolton's book

The lawyers said they would call “a long list of witnesses” if they are allowed, which could prevent the chamber from its regular business “for months.”