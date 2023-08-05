The true scale of how many military weapons are stolen on British soil

Guns

A trainee police officer chasing a burglary suspect wept in court as she recalled the moment the man turned towards her in a back alley in Nottingham and she saw a black object in his right hand. “Stay where you are,” she shouted. “Stop, don’t shoot!”

Her police colleague sprayed CS gas, but it was to no avail. The burglar opened fire with a pistol from eight feet away. Three shots rang out and one hit PC Rachael Bown in the stomach, just below her ballistic vest.

Bown, 24, underwent five hours of life-saving surgery after the 2006 attack and her would-be killer was sentenced to 30 years. Disturbingly, it emerged that the weapon he used (and claimed to have acquired in 2002) was a 9mm Browning pistol issued by the British Army and, according to the MoD, sold by a soldier on the black market.

Memories of the Nottingham incident remain vivid in law enforcement circles. Within the MoD, it was something that officials doubtless preferred to forget. But there was a sharp reminder this week of the dangers of military weapons going astray when it was reported that an SA80 rifle had gone missing during a Royal Marines training course for aspiring NCOs (non-commissioned officers) on Dartmoor.

The SA80, standard issue to British troops since 1985 and used extensively in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, is effective at a range of around 400 yards and when used in fully automatic mode can fire 775 rounds per minute, more than a dozen a second. Despite an extensive search, the Dartmoor weapon has not been recovered.

It was recently revealed that two general-purpose machine guns – more commonly known as GPMGs or Gimpys – two SA80s, two Glock pistols and nearly 2,000 rounds of ammunition have been lost by the MoD in the past two years. In the five-year period after Bown was shot, 58 pistols, 52 rifles and four machine guns disappeared.

SA80

At least one Army SA80 has become a murder weapon. In 2016, five weeks after a rifle was stolen from a British soldier on a training exercise in western Laikipia, Kenya, it was used to shoot a tribal chief several times in the head and neck.

There is always the danger that a stolen weapon can end up in the hands of terrorists. Bill Duff, a former senior detective in Northern Ireland who also served in the Parachute Regiment and has a PhD in intelligence and policing, says that the majority of the IRA’s weapons were funded by American sympathisers or, in the late 1980s, supplied by Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

But the IRA would procure weapons from whatever source was available. “In the 1980s, a hundred or so Heckler and Koch G3 rifles were taken from a Norwegian military reserve base,” says Duff. “They weren’t stolen for terrorist purposes. They were stolen by criminals who wanted to make some money. But they ended up in the hands of the IRA.”

Suspected Left-wing radicals stole 92 M16 rifles, seven M60 belt-fed machine guns and even a Redeye missile launcher from the Danvers National Guard Armoury in Massachusetts in 1976. Many of those weapons were shipped to the IRA, probably by Irish-American gun runners in Boston.

Once stolen, weapon serial numbers are almost invariably drilled out or ground down to prevent their precise source being traced.

Duff says it is hard to believe a Marine could lose a rifle on Dartmoor. “If the guy became hypothermic and disorientated or something like that, perhaps it’s possible. But your rifle should never be more than a couple of arms’ lengths away from you at the very most.”

Mp 7 carbine

Will Swinton, a former lieutenant colonel who commanded the Scots Guards in Iraq and is now a security executive based in Virginia, says: “The control of and access to weapons has always been a touchstone of the British military.

“One of our companies once lost a CWS [a Common Weapon Sight, for night vision]. When it was discovered after they got back to London, the whole company was sent back to march across several grid squares until they found it.”

Malcolm Richardson – not his real name – a counter-terrorism specialist with a military background, says that the track record of the Royal Marines around its main training base, Commando Training Centre (CTCRM) at Lympstone, near Dartmoor, is “sketchy.”

One recruit was shot dead by an instructor at nearby Woodbury Common in 2000 when live ammunition instead of blanks was used during a mock attack. Two years earlier, a recruit drowned while swimming across Crazywell Pool on Dartmoor with a rucksack and rifle. Police frogmen recovered his body from 70 feet of water.

“Both those incidents were part of punishments being given to trainees and the Dartmoor incident might well turn out to be something similar,” Richardson says.

Glock 17

“Young, intelligent Royal Marines who are potential NCOs don’t just lose their personal weapon. If, however, during the night they are told to leave all their kit to be taken for a group punishment session – most likely involving cold water – the darkness, long grass and the inclement weather would all do their best to hide anything you would hope to find again.”

Something more sinister, however, could not be ruled out. “The question I would ask myself now, as an intelligence officer, is how could you acquire a military grade weapon if you wanted one?

“Could you sneak onto a training area at night – Dartmoor is public parkland – and steal one from sleeping recruits? Do you have a contact in the military who might help you acquire one? Could that military contact use some kind of subterfuge to create the opportunity or take advantage of a situation that presented itself to stash a rifle for retrieval later and allow someone else to take the blame?”

Richardson points out that a majority of domestic terror plots stopped by the security services last year were related to Right-wing extremists, probably the first time in two decades that Islamist plots had not predominated. “It’s uncomfortable, but maybe the British military needs to look at elements within its ranks that they’ve previously turned a blind eye to.”

Given the demographic and educational backgrounds the military recruits from, it is not surprising that there will always be some criminal elements in uniform.

In 2008, three soldiers from 5 Scots were each jailed for 12 years after stockpiling detonators, flares, smoke grenades and munitions, which they planned to sell to gangsters in Glasgow.

As a Coldstream Guardsman, Darren Waterhouse had become the second NCO ever to be awarded the Military Cross after he saved the lives of six comrades in Bosnia. He was jailed on cocaine charges, escaped from prison, paid for plastic surgery to change his appearance and was then sentenced to life for a gangland murder in Liverpool.

The levels of gun crime in the UK remain amongst the lowest in the world. According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 5,750 firearms offences recorded in England and Wales in the year ending March 2022, just 35 more than the previous year, which had been the lowest level since 2016.

In Britain, the rate of gun ownership is 3.3 per 100 people, compared with the US rate of 101. The annual rate of gun murders per 100,000 of the population is 0.03 in Britain compared with 3.6 in the US.

Most firearms offences are linked to drug feuds or gangland activity but the National Crime Agency warns: “There is diversification of firearms availability in the UK, where criminals are likely to use what they can acquire rather than what they want.” Because the market is supply-driven, the choice of firearms is usually limited.

A former police weapons intelligence specialist referred to here as Steve Mead – “I’m authorised to carry a personal protection weapon and I don’t need to advertise myself” – says that criminals are inventive and persistent.

“There are probably more weapons in the Midlands now than there are in Northern Ireland. Most come from Eastern Europe and the war in Ukraine will probably open up some new possibilities in time.

“Makarov pistols are popular but there’s also a lot of converted weapons, blank fires that have been converted to fire for real, antique type weapons that have been modified to fire again.

“Handguns are always preferred by criminals, but a military rifle is a prestige weapon, something that can be a status symbol and can intimidate.”

WW1 rifles

Dale Cregan, the one-eyed psychopath who murdered police officers Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone in Greater Manchester in 2012, used M75 grenades from the former Yugoslavia and a Glock pistol as his weapons of choice, in part, police believe, to build himself up as a cult hero among criminals.

Czech-made Skorpion submachine guns, popular with criminal gangs in London, Liverpool and Manchester, are available as deactivated weapons on British military collectables websites for around £300. It is relatively straightforward, however, to reactivate the weapons. The gangland killer Connor Chapman used a Skorpion to murder Elle Edwards.

Weapons are often smuggled from the Continent via the dark web, where criminals can tap into networks of crime families and armourers. Firearms consignments are consolidated in Belgium or Holland, where serial numbers are removed. France is often the last transit point before Britain, with weapons being concealed in vehicles on ferries or in the Channel Tunnel.

Irish gunrunning is in abeyance, with IRA splinter groups relying mostly on stockpiles of old weapons controlled by quartermasters who split with Sinn Féin in the 1990s. But the methods of acquiring weapons learnt by the IRA are still used by criminals.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees a citizen’s right to bear arms, means that buying and owning guns is part of the American fabric. Some states have laxer gun laws than others and Florida, often a trafficking route from Latin America and the Caribbean, was always an IRA favourite.

Hundreds of American guns find their way into Britain each year.

Two decades ago, an IRA team, which included a female stockbroker from County Cork, bought weapons that were disassembled and sent to the Irish Republic in boxes containing children’s toys.

But British intelligence recruited an Irish-American male stockbroker, Michael Logan, as an informant who wore a wire when meeting IRA leaders in Belfast. Logan died in 2016 while he was preparing to testify in a Northern Ireland court.

British officers were also able to “jark” weapons – place a tracking device on them. The human and technical methods that were used to neutralise the IRA and force its political wing Sinn Féin to the negotiating table are still used against criminal networks.

AK47

The National Ballistics Intelligence Service, created in 2008 and based on a similar body long-established in Northern Ireland, co-ordinates intelligence and data on all firearms crime in the UK.

New technology, however, can be used by as well as against criminals. “Privately manufactured firearms, including 3D-printed, is a big topic now,” says Richardson.

“Using spent cases and refilling them with homemade gunpowder with the primer taken from a Hilti nail gun cartridge is a popular method. Spent cases are available to buy on the internet if you know where to look.

“Military and civilian ranges that use 9mm calibres – the current calibre of choice for 3D printed carbines [guns with shortened barrels] – have tightly controlled disposal procedures.

“But with most of the Army’s training land now sold off to and rented back from private companies and those companies providing all manner of services from front gate security to range management, can we be sure that our supply chain and the people entrusted to carry out these jobs are secure and vetted?”

At CTCRM Lympstone, an investigation into just how an SA80 could disappear will already be under way. The individual marine who was primarily responsible for the rifle will not be the only person facing difficult questions. Those in charge of training and security will be scrutinised by the inevitable board of inquiry.

Out on Dartmoor, marines will be scouring the terrain in the hope that somehow the weapon will be found. In police stations across the country, some officers – routinely unarmed when on patrol – will ponder the ramifications of another weapon being available to a criminal they might one day be called upon to confront.

