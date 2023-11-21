This 'true' story is anything but

Long before the advent of social media there were absurd, often circulated "true" stories that were anything but.

Frequently in the '70s and '80s I heard the tale of the young girl who was supposedly kidnapped from (insert local name) Mall. The story usually involved a male who took the girl into the men's restroom, cut off her hair, and was able to spirit her out of the mall because now she looked like a boy. The story ended with the caveat "The reason you haven't heard about this on the news is because the police are keeping it a secret to help them find (insert girl name here) more quickly."

If the abduction of Jacob Wetterling, Amber Alerts, and the Code Adam program teach us anything, it's that this is the exact opposite of the response from law enforcement. The reason this story was never on the news, not from Crossroads, not from Rosedale, not from Southdale, is because it didn't happen.

Then there's the baby name story. Have you heard the one about the (insert ethnic group you wish to disparage) mother who named her baby girl Female because that was what it said on the hospital crib ID? Again, didn't happen, but thanks for letting me know your prejudices.

There's a new one going around, this time on Facebook. It's not stupid or mean, like the ones I listed above. It's dangerous.

Here's the part that's true: QuikTrip, a chain of convenience/fuel stores in the southern U.S. (as opposed to Kwik Trip here in the Midwest, two separate unrelated companies) partners with a program called Safe Place. Safe Place is a program for youth/teens in crisis, usually runaways, who can go to a QuikTrip and wait while an employee calls a help line and finds the child emergency assistance. Last year the Safe Place program through QuikTrip fielded 373 calls.

Here's the part that's not true and potentially dangerous: Memes on Facebook are circulating claiming that QuikTrip and/or Kwik Trip are emergency safe places for runaways, victims of sex trafficking, victims of domestic violence, and a host of other social ills, and that the stores have "safe rooms" where a person can hide while store personnel contacts law enforcement to arrive and safely escort the person from the store. Neither chain has a "safe room" nor are they prepared to shelter/protect a victim from a pimp or an abuser. Such a scenario would endanger employees, victims, and customers and could quickly escalate to violence and involve weapons. As comforting as it might be to think such a service exists, the liability alone precludes such a program.

Furthermore, spreading the supposed availability of this "safe room" also endangers everyone who could be involved if a victim arrives at a store, there is nowhere to hide, and their oppressor then finds them there. Violence is a real possibility.

If you encounter such fraudulent claims on Facebook or on any social media site, please don't share them. The risk of endangering others is too great.

Safe Place, an emergency program for teens in distress is real. Secret safe rooms at gas stations are not.

Times Writers Group member Karen Cyson is a child-care provider in Stearns County and the coordinator for Central Minnesota Mensa. Her column is published the third Sunday of the month.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: A new story on Facebook isn't stupid or mean, but it's dangerous.