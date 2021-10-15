The True Story Behind The Last Duel —and History’s Attempt to Erase It

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John-Paul Heil
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THE LAST DUEL
THE LAST DUEL

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges in 'The Last Duel' Credit - Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Last Duel.

“Do you swear on your life that what you say is true?” This question, posed to Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), encapsulates the true history behind The Last Duel, director Ridley Scott’s new film opening in theaters Oct. 15. Based on the 2004 book of the same name by Eric Jager, a professor of English at the University of California, Los Angeles and a specialist in medieval literature, the film uses its titular event—the last judicial duel in French history, held in Paris in December 1386—to delve deeply into the Middle Ages’ complex politics of gender, female agency, religious morality and sexual ethics.

At the heart of The Last Duel lies a historical mystery, still not definitively solved over 600 years later: was the noblewoman Marguerite de Carrouges raped by the squire Jacques Le Gris? But beyond the mystery itself is the surprising way that Marguerite’s story was transformed and all but erased in the centuries after the events of the film, reinterpreted to serve intellectual agendas with little consideration for the life at the center of the tale. While The Last Duel offers some vindication to Marguerite, all that came next—the story of how her life was recorded and reshaped in the historical record—reveals both how easily marginalized voices can be removed from history even by historical figures we respect and how long it can take to restore those voices to their proper place.

Read more: The 23 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2021

A duel as the last resort to settle a life-or-death dispute

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges in 'The Last Duel'<span class="copyright">Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios</span>
Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges in 'The Last Duel'Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios

According to Marguerite, Le Gris (played in the film by Adam Driver) traveled to her family’s chateau in Capomesnil where she was staying on January 18, 1386 and raped her. Marguerite had no one who could confirm her story: her husband Jean de Carrogues (played by Matt Damon) had set out on a journey to Paris to collect some desperately needed funds and the servants were out for the day with Marguerite’s mother-in-law.

Despite the lack of witnesses, Le Gris certainly had motive and opportunity. In his personal life, Le Gris had a reputation as a philanderer. Le Gris and Jean had once been close friends, but their relationship turned to rivalry over a dispute regarding land Marguerite’s family owned. Shortly before Jean departed for Paris, he and Le Gris confronted one another in the court of Count Pierre d’Alençon (played by Ben Affleck); Le Gris learned around this time that Jean would be leaving Marguerite alone.

Marguerite’s accusations carried serious ramifications for medieval French society. On the one hand, the punishment for rape, if proven, meant death for the culprit and dishonor for the rapist’s family. On the other, the punishment for false accusations was also death, via burning at the stake.

Attempting to win back the honor of his wife and family, Jean accused Le Gris of rape on Marguerite’s behalf to Pierre d’Alençon but, whether because Le Gris was a favorite of Pierre’s or because Pierre had feuded with Jean on the land dispute—or simply because he didn’t believe Marguerite—the count chalked Marguerite’s testimony up to a dream, a feminine flight of fancy. Enraged, Jean rode to Paris and appealed to King Charles VI, challenging Le Gris to a duel, an uncommon way for nobles to settle capital offenses. After months of futile investigation by the French courts, including Marguerite’s powerful testimony and a counter-witness by Le Gris, the courts had no other choice but to let the duel proceed, allowing God to decide the victor. As Jean Le Coq, Le Gris’ lawyer, wrote in his private diary, “No one really knew the truth of the matter.”

Though the real duel was between Le Gris and Jean, the film portrays the true conflict as Marguerite de Carrouges versus the political mores of her day, as she struggles to convince those around her, from the Church to her family to the French king to the common peasant, that what she says is true. The film splits its focus between Le Gris, Jean, and Marguerite, with Le Gris and Jean’s portions of the story written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and Marguerite’s written by Nicole Holofcener. However, despite this split focus, Marguerite clearly emerges as the story’s true protagonist. Jodie Comer’s powerful performance not only does justice to the woman she’s portraying, but also makes her a strong contender for this year’s awards season. If the film missteps, it is because it does not allow Comer, and consequently Marguerite’s narrative, more screen time.

Read more: 15 Unsung Moments From American History That Historians Say You Should Know About

The story gets revised by Enlightenment thinkers

Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris and Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges in 'The Last Duel'<span class="copyright">Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios</span>
Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris and Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges in 'The Last Duel'Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios

However, Scott’s Duel only depicts half of Marguerite’s story. Although Jean won the duel and succeeded in defending Marguerite’s honor, the event would take on a controversial life of its own in the following centuries. Within a few decades, period chroniclers disagreed about the duel’s details and disputed Le Gris’ guilt. Some wrote, as Jager recounts in Lapham’s Quarterly, that Jean only won because Le Gris “slipped on his opponent’s blood.” Others wrote about a supposed deathbed confession by a felon who, having a last-minute change of heart, admitted that he, not Le Gris, had raped Marguerite.

Enlightenment thinkers in the 18th century adopted this revision of Le Gris’ character to advance their own intellectual agendas. Positioning itself in contrast to the purportedly superstitious Middle Ages (now reimagined as the “Dark Ages”), the Enlightenment prized rationality above all else. Figures like Locke, Rousseau and Voltaire—considered by some modern historians an early feminist—made compelling cases for human rights, gender equality and the natural dignity of all peoples regardless of age, gender or race, which makes the Enlightenment’s widespread acceptance of the medieval narrative that Le Gris was innocent and refusal to consider Marguerite’s perspective all the more surprising and even hypocritical.

One of the Enlightenment’s most scathing critiques of the Middle Ages was of its violence, particularly in capital punishment. For some, Jacques Le Gris became a martyr, a man sentenced to a brutal death by a backwards and superstitious legal system which demonized him. One of the places Le Gris’ vindication emerged was in the Encyclopédie; this project, spearheaded by Denis Diderot and Jacques d’Alembert, was one of the first modern encyclopedias and a text which articulated many of the Enlightenment’s most formative arguments. In the article on duels, lawyer Antoine-Gaspard Boucher d’Argis described how under “King Charles VI, [people] fought for so little,” offering as an example “the one he ordered in 1386 between Carrouges and Le Gris:”

D’Argis’ account did not grapple with whether Marguerite’s testimony was valid, but instead chose to emphasize the duel’s injustice towards Le Gris and the futility of Le Gris’ prayers. Voltaire likewise, in his Histoire du Parlement de Paris, critiqued the brutality of the duel, as well as the fact that these duels, “regarded today as an unpardonable crime were always carried out with the sanction of the laws” and the Church. However, Voltaire only acknowledged Marguerite insofar as he claimed “all these fights were fought for women.” Neither D’Argis nor Voltaire mentioned Marguerite by name.

A revisionist history that served a broader agenda

Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges and Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris in 'The Last Duel'<span class="copyright">Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios</span>
Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges and Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris in 'The Last Duel'Patrick Redmond—© 2021 20th Century Studios

Behind the Enlightenment’s exoneration of Le Gris were its arguments against the use of torture in judicial proceedings. According to Enlightenment scholar and University of Florida assistant professor of history Anton Matytsin, the Enlightenment sought “the end to judicial torture, the abolition of the death penalty, and the institution of proportional and humane punishments that would deter people from committing crimes … this is the main context in which they would have seen a duel: a barbaric way to settle a legal matter.” Cesare Beccaria, a leading Enlightenment thinker, “outlined how judicial torture primarily benefitted not those who were innocent and had nothing to confess but those whose physical constitutions would allow them to withstand pain.”

The Enlightenment’s celebration of Marguerite de Carrouges’ accused rapist challenges our notions of how history develops. While the Enlightenment looks more familiar to modern eyes than the more distant Middle Ages, intellectual and cultural development is not a straight line. While it is obvious now that Marguerite’s testimony deserved to be listened to, was wrongly downplayed in her own time and was ignored by later historians, for the Enlightenment’s intellectuals the story of France’s last duel was one of judicial injustice, not injustice towards women. Despite how much Marguerite de Carrouges’ tale resonates today, we must keep in mind L.P. Hartley’s words: “the past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.”

John-Paul Heil is a Ph.D candidate in early modern history at the University of Chicago and an adjunct professor of history and the liberal arts at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland. His scholarly work focuses on the intellectual history of virtue in Renaissance Naples. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in Smithsonian, Los Angeles Review of Books and Comment. The author would like to thank Eric Jager for his correspondence regarding this piece.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Last Duel': Why Ben Affleck and Matt Damon waited 25 years to write after ‘Good Will Hunting’

    Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited again for 83-year-old Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (opens in theatres on Oct. 15), alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

  • The Last Duel ending explained - how close is it to the true story of Marguerite de Carrouges?

    The Last Duel is based on the true story of Marguerite de Carrouges but how does it stack up to history? Read The Last Duel ending explained

  • Exclusive: The Last Duel's Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott address its divisive ending

    The Last Duel's Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott have explained the medieval drama's divisive ending in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

  • How Lori Vallow became 'doomsday' cult mom: Police documents reveal her descent into a wacky world of zombies, teleportation, and an impending apocalypse

    The documents investigate the death of Lori Vallow's ex-husband. But they also piece together her descent into a fantastical belief system.

  • Playing for Jimmy: Grieving Hayes suits up for Flyers season

    The tattoo runs along Kevin Hayes’ left forearm, a permanent reminder of what the Philadelphia Flyers center is missing, a solemn quote overlaid by a thick, script J for his late brother that serves as an indelible tribute to a bond he believes isn’t broken, merely changed. The inscription Hayes never wanted to get reads: “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” At just 31, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, married for three years and a father of two young boys, was found dead this summer inside his family home.

  • Bruins tweak pecking order with massive extension for Charlie McAvoy

    Charlie McAvoy has signed the richest deal in Bruins history.

  • Fact check: Image shows Tibetan nuns, not first African settlers to Japan

    A Facebook post falsely claims an image of Tibetan monks depicts African settlers in Japan.

  • Philly landlords can't rely as heavily on eviction records anymore

    New guidelines around how Philadelphia landlords can use eviction records went into effect this week. It's part of an effort to encourage more individualized assessments.Why it matters: Evictions have long-term consequences. Tenants who are evicted can lose housing subsidy vouchers, become ineligible for public housing programs and be screened out of private housing. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Philadelphia was aver

  • Mane proud of 100th PL goal, Liverpool's big win

    Sadio Mane reflected on his milestone strike after Liverpool's comfortable victory over Watford.

  • Talking about practice? Ryan Bader says Corey Anderson broke unwritten rule ahead of Bellator 268

    Like Allen Iverson, Corey Anderson is talking about practice, says Ryan Bader.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Lags in COVID Vaccine Race: Will It Gather Pace?

    Novavax (NVAX) is progressing well with its COVID-19 and flu vaccines. However, it is lagging in the COVID-19 vaccine space. Let us see how the company is likely to perform going forward.

  • Young Sheldon's George and Brenda Have 2 New Reasons to Sneak Around

    Young Sheldon‘s George and Brenda aren’t doing anything wrong, but they sure do feel dirty about what it is they are doing. In Season 5, Episode 2, George’s mother-in-law Connie runs into Brenda at the local market, and Herschel’s ex seems awfully guilty of something. Afterwards, a suspicious Connie confronts George and asks if something’s […]

  • Katie Couric scrapped RBG's remarks on national anthem protests to 'protect' her

    In her new memoir, Katie Couric admits to editing late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's comments on those who kneel during the national anthem.

  • The Genius of I Love Lucy and the Timeless Curiosity About the Intense True Story Behind It

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz made for one of the all-time great onscreen couples, but their marriage was already in trouble by the time I Love Lucy premiered on Oct. 15, 1951.

  • Baseball bat-brandishing woman bites police officer at U.S. Capitol

    A 25-year-old woman brandishing a baseball bat near the U.S. Capitol bit a police officer on Friday as he and other law enforcement officers attempted to disarm her, the Capitol Police said in a statement. The woman, who police identified as Olivia Romano, was arrested after appearing "agitated" and was "yelling" at several officers. Charges against the woman were pending, according to police, who did not provide the bitten Capitol Police officer's condition, age or name.

  • He Attacked Cops At The Capitol. The FBI Interviewed Him. Then He Rejoined The Army.

    James Mault was caught on film attacking officers during the Jan. 6 attack and lost his civilian job. So he rejoined the military while under FBI investigation.

  • Cameroon officer lynched for killing 5-year-old

    A mob in Cameroon has lynched a military police officer after he shot a 5-year-old girl dead earlier this week.That's according to the country's defense ministry on Thursday.The girl's death sparked major demonstrations across Buea, the capital of Cameroon's English-speaking South West Region.Protesters there on Thursday marched the girl's body to the regional governor's office, who attempted to calm the crowds and promised swift action.In a statement, the defense ministry said she was shot in a car after the driver refused to stop at a checkpoint, prompting the military officer to open fire in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle.A crowd then killed the officer, the ministry said, adding that an investigation has been opened into the two deaths.Several residents have said the girl's death reflects a larger pattern of heavily militarised security forces harassing local residents.Secessionist fighters there have been battling government troops for nearly five years, fueled by a perception of marginalization by the country's French-speaking majority.Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced, with both sides accused of committing atrocities.

  • Lava flow from Spanish island volcano likened to a tsunami

    The second 4.5 magnitude earthquake in two days rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Friday, officials said, as scientists described a gushing river of molten rock from an erupting volcano as “a true lava tsunami.” The two quakes were the strongest to hit La Palma, part of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa, since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19, Spain’s National Geographical Institute said. Lava rolling toward the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday, bringing the number of people forced from their homes since Tuesday to 1,200, according to the La Palma government.

  • Hailee Steinfeld’s Abs Look So Sculpted In A Black Crop Top On Instagram

    Hailee Steinfeld, 24, just showed off her toned abs in a black crop top on Instagram. Dancing in rehearsals and doing 3,000 crunches a day helps her stay fit.

  • Texans signing Jeff Driskel to active roster

    The Texans called up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad as a game-day promotion the past three weeks, twice as a standard promotion and once as a COVID-19 replacement. But with Driskel out of standard promotions, the Texans had to make a move to get him on the game-day roster this week. The Texans are [more]