True Value Hardware Stores Shining A Light Amid The Darkness Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independently owned and operated True Value hardware stores across the country are joining True Value Company's Shine-A-Light campaign by hanging decorative lights in their store front to express goodwill, hope and solidarity.

Photo Courtesy: Home Central True Value, Owego, NY More

The surge of COVID-19 cases and stay-at-home orders have Americans adjusting to a new reality and looking for light amid the darkness.

Known for being a resource in times of crisis, True Value stores are hanging lights to help lift spirits and show solidarity with their community.

Moreover, hardware stores have been deemed an 'essential' business and the lights help remind people that True Value stores are open and ready to serve in whatever way is needed.

"Shine-A-Light demonstrates our collective spirit and readiness to help, while emphasizing how we're locally strong," said Leigh Ann Akard, owner of Akard True Value Hardware in Zionsville, Indiana. "People are loving the lights in our store front and I encourage everyone to unite with us to illuminate positivity throughout their community."

"Independent hardware store owners and staff represent some of the most hardworking, selfless and reliable people in communities across the country," said John Hartmann, president and CEO of True Value Company. "Let's all shine a light with them to bring hope and cheer into these challenging times."

About True Value Company

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and over 70 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set with market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Born, Mgr. Media Relations

Jennifer.Born@TrueValue.com

C: 312. 882.7740 | W: 773. 695-6088

True Value (PRNewsfoto/True Value Company) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-value-hardware-stores-shining-a-light-amid-the-darkness-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-301038024.html

SOURCE True Value Company