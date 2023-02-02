TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023

Derrek Gafford: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cooper; and our President and Chief Operating Officer, Taryn Owen. Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that today's call and slide presentation contain forward-looking statements. All of which are subject to risks and uncertainties and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's press release and in our SEC filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. We use non-GAAP measures when presenting our financial results. We encourage you to review the non-GAAP reconciliations in today's earnings release or at trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for a complete understanding of these terms and their purpose.

Any comparisons made today are based on a comparison to the same period in the prior year, unless otherwise stated. Lastly, we will be providing a copy of our prepared remarks on our website at the conclusion of today's call, and a full transcript and audio replay will also be available soon after the call. Okay. Now let's turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Cooper: Thank you, Derrek, and welcome everyone to today's call. First, I want to welcome Taryn Owen to the call. Taryn joined PeopleScout in 2010 and has served as President of PeopleScout since 2012. Taryn has also served as President of PeopleReady since 2019. In 2022, Taryn became President and Chief Operating Officer of TrueBlue. In this new role, Taryn is responsible for all operating brands, along with our people and technology strategies. We plan to have Taryn join us going forward to offer additional insight into our operational performance along with our people and technology strategies. Before discussing our fourth quarter results, I'm going to take a moment to reflect on 2022. The year was marked by one of change, not only at TrueBlue but also within the business environment.

Since returning as CEO in June, what has been clear is the strength of our people who possess an unwavering commitment to serve our clients and the people we put to work. As we started the year, demand for our services was high as clients needed supplemental labor to support growth. As the year progressed, the impact of inflation, combined with higher interest rates fueled economic uncertainty, leading certain buyers to take a wait-and-see approach to hiring. However, the labor market has remained historically tight with over 10 million job openings across the United States, many of which are for blue-collar positions in which we specialize. Despite the economy slowing in 2022, I'm pleased with our performance over the past 12 months with revenue growth of 4% and operating income growth of 5%.

Moving onto results for the quarter. Total revenue was $558 million, down 10% compared to Q4 2021. Results across the business segments were mixed. We saw steady underlying revenue trends at PeopleReady and at PeopleManagement in Q4. At PeopleScout, we started to see the need for permanent staff at our clients begin to slow. While operating income and margin were lower due to the decline in revenue, we maintained pricing discipline at our staffing segments and remained focused on costs across the Company. Turning to the segments. PeopleReady is our largest segment. It represents 57% of total trailing 12 months' revenue and 59% of total segment profit. PeopleReady is a leading provider of on-demand labor and skilled trades in the North American industrial staffing market.

We service our clients via a national footprint of physical branch locations along with consolidated service centers both supported by our JobStack mobile app. Revenue for the quarter was down 13%. If you recall In the fourth quarter of 2021, PeopleReady benefited from a demand surge across the business, as our customers found themselves in desperate need for labor during the peak of a post-COVID recovery creating a year-over-year headwind this year. Setting this factor aside, our sequential revenue trends remained consistent with typical historical patterns. PeopleScout is our highest margin segment representing 14% of total trailing 12 months' revenue and 30% of total segment profit. PeopleScout is a global leader in filling permanent positions through our recruitment process outsourcing services.

PeopleScout revenue declined 16% in Q4 this year. Changes in demand for RPO services typically lag our traditional staffing business. We're seeing this dynamic play out today, which is being compounded by more normalized hiring volumes. PeopleManagement represents 29% of total trailing 12 months' revenue and 11% of total segment profit. PeopleManagement provides onsite industrial staffing and commercial driver services in North America. The essence of a typical PeopleManagement engagement is supplying an outsourced workforce that involves multiyear multimillion-dollar on-site and driver relationships. Revenue was down 2% in Q4 with monthly revenue trends holding steady throughout the quarter. I'm going to spend the next few minutes talking about our strategies and will then pass things over to Taryn to talk about a couple of our operating priorities for 2023.

Our strategy at PeopleReady is to digitize the business model to gain market share and improve efficiency. The United States temporary day labor market is highly fragmented with the bulk of the market made up of smaller companies in the industrial staffing segment where PeopleReady operates. These smaller more regional companies not only lack an expansive branch network but also are typically unable to invest in digital applications like JobStack with over 90% associate adoption and 30,000-plus client users. JobStack provides a frictionless user experience for associates and clients and has driven operational efficiencies. The technology and the brick-and-mortar combination makes us a one-stop shop for national and local accounts and is what makes us a leading provider within the on-demand industrial staffing market.

We believe the market for general labor has the best opportunity for digitalization as it is less complex than other types of staffing. And by further investing in JobStack, we will be able to increase our traction and improve our appeal with clients and associates. At PeopleScout, our aim is to capitalize on a strong brand reputation and ability to hire in high volumes to gain market share within the RPO industry that has consistently produced double-digit annual revenue growth in favorable economic conditions. In 2022, PeopleScout achieved record revenue as companies sought our expertise to find talent in tight labor markets. A big reason for the success was Affinix, our recruiting platform which has allowed us to place better talent faster.

As we move forward, we plan to further diversify our hiring mix and target high-growth sectors such as life sciences and technology. Our positive track record penetrating healthcare, depth of experience and Affinix make this possible. PeopleManagement strategy is to supplement our traditional on-site staffing services with higher-margin product offerings, like on-site workforce solutions and commercial trucking and expand geographically within the United States to increase market share. Now I would like to turn the call over to Taryn, who will discuss specifics on some key priorities as we enter 2023.

Taryn Owen: Thank you, Steve. I'm pleased to be here today to provide some insight on key priorities that are underpinning our strategy. Before I get into the details, I want to share some bigger picture perspective on how we are approaching our priorities. As Steve mentioned, we have been on a multi-year journey to digitalize our business. This strategy is based on worker expectations for fast and frictionless access to jobs and client requirements for efficient access to talent and to recruiting and staffing platforms that offer a superior candidate experience. At the same time, we are a people business, and our relationships with our clients, candidates and associates remain essential. Our field team members, salespeople and recruiters, all play a vital role in building those relationships and we are working hard to ensure that our teams have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

By striking the right balance between relationship-driven service and technology enablement, we will remain well-positioned to help our clients access the talent they need through our on-demand and outsourced solutions. So it should come as no surprise for 2023 that our people and technology will remain the primary focus for TrueBlue. We are a people business. So, ensuring that we have an engaged and high-performing team is a top priority. In order to attract and retain talent, we continue to build and enhance program designed to enrich our employee experience and to emphasize learning and development. We are also making focused investments in new positions to maintain sustainable staffing levels and strengthen our ability to deliver the services our customers expect.

We are augmenting learning paths and development planning across the business. For instance, an important focus in 2023 will be ensuring our sales training is scalable and repeatable in all sales roles throughout the organization. With this training, we emphasize effective client interactions and win angles, as well as a thoughtful approach to driving repeat business and customer reactivation, coupled with training and development are targeted investments in field-based positions to provide greater geographic and vertical coverage. At PeopleReady, we are placing account managers in new markets to capitalize on staffing demand in skilled trades. We are also providing our branch managers with expanded sales training and increasing our capacity to sell our services.

At PeopleManagement, we will continue to target market expansions to respond to ongoing demand for drivers. And finally at PeopleScout, we are augmenting our sales team to enable greater specialization in the healthcare vertical. These investments are directed towards increasing sales activity and enabling operational excellence. This will enable us to capture topline growth in the short term and will ensure that we are well-positioned to expand market share when our customers return to growth. Now shifting to technology. It is imperative we continue to invest in platforms to better service our clients, attract workers and support our people. Through our PeopleReady JobStack application and PeopleScout Affinix recruiting platform, we have brought differentiated experiences to those we serve.

With JobStack, we are focused on improving the associate experience in the near term. We are making upgrades to the application, which will allow associates to register faster and reduce the time it takes to get them to work. We are improving the ease of time entry, so our associates can be paid more quickly. And finally, we will be introducing conditional dispatches. This functionality allows associates to accept a job prior to fulfilling all requirements such as documentation of a specific certification and to subsequently be dispatched once they have met the requirements. These product enhancements are aimed at improving the quality and quantity of supply. They position us to improve associate retention and increase our client fill rate, both of which will lead to higher customer satisfaction and ultimately, more wallet share.

Affinix is our PeopleScout recruiting platform designed to meet candidate expectations for a seamless experience. Affinix combines many facets of the recruiting process, including recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, candidate relationship management and interviewing to quickly bring a highly qualified talent pool to our clients. Affinix has been instrumental in securing new client wins, renewals and expansions. And as we look forward, the relevance of Affinix will continue to increase as clients further prioritize the candidate experience, providing us with a catalyst for future growth. I look forward to providing an update on the progress we make on both fronts on future calls. I'll now pass the call over to Derrek who will share further details around our financial results.

Derrek Gafford: Thank you, Taryn. Total revenue for Q4 2022 was $558 million, a decrease of 10% compared to Q4 last year. As Steve mentioned, PeopleReady benefited from a demand surge in the prior year period as the peak of the post-COVID recovery left our customers in desperate need for labor. As expected, the surge did not repeat this year, contributing 6 percentage points of total revenue decline year-over-year. The remaining four point decline reflects the Company's underlying revenue trend, a decrease from our third quarter 2022 total revenue results, which were flat. In the fourth quarter, our PeopleScout business experienced lower volume from existing clients and to a lesser extent, so did our PeopleManagement business.

As you might recall, our PeopleReady business was the first business unit to see a meaningful reduction in demand earlier this year. PeopleReady is typically where we first see an impact from macroeconomic conditions given the short duration and supplemental nature of the job assignments. We were pleased to see stable weekly sequential revenue trends for PeopleReady during the fourth quarter that were in line with typical historical patterns, which has continued into January. Net income declined 65% and adjusted EBITDA declined 42% while net income and adjusted EBITDA margins declined 190 and 200 basis points respectively. The decline in profitability was primarily driven by the revenue decline, operational deleveraging associated with the revenue decline, and changes to business mix given the larger drop in revenue within our PeopleScout and PeopleReady businesses, which carry a higher margin than our PeopleManagement business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted less than net income margin due to certain PeopleReady technology costs, which were excluded from our adjusted results. Gross margin for Q4 2022 of 26.5% was down 30 basis points. As mentioned earlier, a change in business mix had a contracting impact on gross margin, which was partially offset by lower workers' compensation expense, and a positive bill pay spread. The better workers' compensation results are from a combination of favorable development on prior year reserves and fewer workplace injuries this year. The positive bill pay spread results are due to disciplined pricing efforts in our PeopleReady business. SG&A decreased $4 million or 3% compared to Q4 last year as we remain focused on cost management.

SG&A increased as a percentage of revenue due to operational deleveraging associated with the revenue decline. Our effective income tax rate was a benefit of 1% due to hiring tax credits exceeding the income tax expense associated with our pre-tax income. Now, let's turn to the specific results of our segments. PeopleReady revenue decreased 13% while segment profit decreased 18%, and segment profit margin was down 50 basis points. As we've mentioned, PeopleReady benefited from a demand surge in the prior year period, which accounted for 11 points of the year-over-year decline. The remaining decline of two points reflects PeopleReady's underlying revenue trend for the quarter, which was roughly in line with the total revenue decline for this business unit in Q3 2022.

The drop in segment profit and related margin came from the revenue decline and operational deleveraging, which were partially offset by lower workers' compensation expense and favorable bill pay spreads. Pay rate inflation in the PeopleReady business has moderated during the back half of 2022, yet bill pay spreads have continued to be robust. Bill rates grew 8.4% while pay rates grew 6.4% resulting in a positive spread of 200 basis points. PeopleScout revenue decreased 16% while segment profit decreased 78%, and segment profit margin was down 10 percentage points. During the quarter, we saw RPO business volumes at some clients revert back to pre-COVID levels while others reduced hiring as a result of the macroeconomic environment. In addition, we made a revenue reserve adjustment which dropped straight to the bottom line.

Segment profit and related margin were down due to the revenue decline, revenue reserve adjustment and operational deleveraging. PeopleManagement revenue decreased 2% while segment profit decreased 8%, and segment profit margin was down 10 basis points. Monthly revenue trends were steady during the quarter performing in line with historical patterns. The decline in segment profit and related margin was mainly due to the decrease in revenue. Now let's turn to the balance sheet and cash flows. We finished the year with $72 million in cash and no outstanding debt. The business is producing strong cash flow with full-year cash flow from operations totaling $121 million and we returned $61 million of capital through share repurchases during the year, leaving $89 million authorized.

Now I'd like to take a moment to provide additional color on some forward-looking items. We expect a revenue decline of 18% to 13% in Q1 2023. Similar to Q4 of 2022, Q1 of 2023 is also facing a demand surge of 7% in the prior period comparison, which translates into an underlying revenue decline of 8% based on the midpoint of our Q1 2023 outlook. The Q1 2023 underlying revenue decline is expected to be a bit larger than it was in Q4 2022. This is primarily due to an expectation of less year-over-year growth in our green energy business in Q1 2023 associated with the inherent lumpiness in the timing of projects rather than a more pessimistic view of future revenue opportunities. As we look forward, Q2 2023 will also face a headwind of four points due to the demand surge in the prior year.

I will also highlight one change to our adjustments to net income. As we transitioned certain on-premise technologies to the cloud, we felt an adjustment for Software-as-a-Service amortization was helpful for comparability purposes. Now that this cost has somewhat stabilized, we will no longer be including it as an add-back in our adjusted net income calculation. However, it will continue to be included in our adjusted EBITDA calculation given that these costs are reported in SG&A and are taking the place of depreciation for former on-premise technologies. One last item before we wrap up. As a reminder, the 2023 fiscal year will have 53 weeks, which is a typical occurrence every five to six years since we operate on a 52-week fiscal year versus a calendar year.

This extra week will provide incremental revenue for the year of $22 million to $27 million but will not contribute additional profit as it is an annual low point for weekly revenue. For additional details on our outlook, please see our earnings presentation filed today. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the call now for questions.

