Is TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
View our latest analysis for TrueBlue
How Much Debt Does TrueBlue Carry?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that TrueBlue had US$24.7m of debt in June 2019, down from US$117.2m, one year before. However, it also had US$23.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.58m.
A Look At TrueBlue's Liabilities
The latest balance sheet data shows that TrueBlue had liabilities of US$212.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$267.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.1m as well as receivables valued at US$346.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$110.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
Since publicly traded TrueBlue shares are worth a total of US$768.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, TrueBlue has a very light debt load indeed.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
TrueBlue has very modest net debt levels, with net debt at just 0.013 times EBITDA. Humorously, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt as easily as enthusiastic spray-tanners take on an orange hue. While TrueBlue doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TrueBlue can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, TrueBlue actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.
Our View
TrueBlue's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think TrueBlue's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that TrueBlue insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
