Is TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for TrueBlue

How Much Debt Does TrueBlue Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that TrueBlue had US$24.7m of debt in June 2019, down from US$117.2m, one year before. However, it also had US$23.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.58m.

NYSE:TBI Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At TrueBlue's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that TrueBlue had liabilities of US$212.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$267.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.1m as well as receivables valued at US$346.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$110.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded TrueBlue shares are worth a total of US$768.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, TrueBlue has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

TrueBlue has very modest net debt levels, with net debt at just 0.013 times EBITDA. Humorously, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt as easily as enthusiastic spray-tanners take on an orange hue. While TrueBlue doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TrueBlue can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.