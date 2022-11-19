As TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) gains 37%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Last week, TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 37% last week, resulting in a US$63m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$96k worth of stock is now worth US$106k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

TrueCar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Christopher Claus was the biggest purchase of TrueCar shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for TrueCar share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Christopher Claus was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does TrueCar Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that TrueCar insiders own about US$6.7m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TrueCar Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that TrueCar insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TrueCar. For example, TrueCar has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

