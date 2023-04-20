Truist Bank robbery suspect arrested in South Fulton

A bank robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday in the City of South Fulton.

Police received a call at about 2 p.m. reporting a hold-up at the Truist Bank located at 1165 Fairburn Road.

Within minutes of the call, officers arrived at the bank and began their investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect faces a robbery charge and a charge for terroristic threats.

Their investigation is ongoing.

“The apprehension of the suspect in this robbery demonstrates the dedication and professionalism of our officers,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring criminals to justice.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: