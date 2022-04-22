Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers: “We Want the Earth, and Everyone on It, to Thrive.”

·2 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Truist

With Earth Day approaching, I’ve been thinking about the similarities between sustaining our finances and sustaining the planet. Just as everyone can do their part to nurture the earth, we also need to cultivate long-term financial well-being. At Truist, both are key to our purpose—to inspire and build better lives and communities. We want the earth, and everyone on it, to thrive. Both involve delaying gratification at times, foregoing our wants of today to enable a better tomorrow. Our decisions, whether they involve money or the planet, can affect not just our future, but our children’s futures. And when we prioritize sustaining our environment, we create a world where generations can prosper in many ways, including economically. One of the many ways we’re helping maintain both the environment and financial well-being is with our LightStream loans: They’re paperless, and you can use them for earth-friendly purchases like electric vehicles or solar panels for your home. And with every LightStream loan Truist makes, a tree is planted. There’s more on this and our other sustainability initiatives in our upcoming 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Let’s think of every day as Earth Day, and keep creating and sustaining an environment that can provide resources—natural and financial—for us all.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/truist-chairman-and-ceo-bill-rogers-we-want-the-earth-and-everyone-on-it-to-thrive-414090091

