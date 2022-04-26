Truist Encourages Financial Confidence During Financial Literacy Month

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Truist

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and there’s no better time to think about your journey toward financial confidence. Learn more about how your credit score impacts your overall financial health on our most recent episode of Money and Mindset with Bright and Brian.

Listen to the podcast here.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

