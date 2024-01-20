Truist execs talk efficiency plan after bank cut 1,000 jobs

Truist Financial Corp. executives were questioned on how its cost-savings initiative is paying off and if anything has progressed in a potential sale of its insurance unit, which could provide the bank with significant capital opportunity.

An analyst on Truist’s earnings call on Thursday asked executives if the bank was optimizing fast enough, pointing to the fact its efficiency ratio for the the full year of 2023 landed at 59%, which was worse than its pre-merger target of 51% and 2022′s 56%. An efficiency ratio of 50% or lower is considered optimal.

Truist leaders acknowledged the bank’s $750 million cost-cutting plan would be a challenge. The Charlotte-based bank cut quarter about 1,000 jobs in the fourth quarter as part of its effort to streamline operations.

