Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.52 on 1st of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which is above the industry average.

Truist Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Truist Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Truist Financial's payout ratio of 43% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 25.9% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 39% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Truist Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Truist Financial has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Truist Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 15 Truist Financial analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Truist Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

