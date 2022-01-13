Truist Ranks Among America's Most 'JUST' Companies

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Truist

Truist is proud to join JUST Capital and CNBC’s list of America’s Most “JUST” Companies for 2022. It’s the first year of Truist appearing on the list, having formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019. Of the top 100 publicly-traded, U.S. corporations on the list, we’re one of six banks ranked for our focus on issues that matter most to Americans, including paying a fair and living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., and advancing our environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

To learn more about our advancements in ESG, including diversity, equity and inclusion, community involvement and financial inclusion, check out our 2020 CSR and ESG Report.

The America’s Most “JUST” Companies list ranks the top 100 publicly-traded, U.S. corporations that, according to JUST Capital and CNBC, cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace, pay a fair and living wage, prioritize being accountable to all stakeholders, and protect worker health and safety, among other measures.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $530 billion as of September 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

