Truist Ranks Among America's Most 'JUST' Companies

·2 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Truist

Truist is proud to join JUST Capital and CNBC’s list of America’s Most “JUST” Companies for 2022. It’s the first year of Truist appearing on the list, having formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019. Of the top 100 publicly-traded, U.S. corporations on the list, we’re one of six banks ranked for our focus on issues that matter most to Americans, including paying a fair and living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., and advancing our environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

To learn more about our advancements in ESG, including diversity, equity and inclusion, community involvement and financial inclusion, check out our 2020 CSR and ESG Report.

The America’s Most “JUST” Companies list ranks the top 100 publicly-traded, U.S. corporations that, according to JUST Capital and CNBC, cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace, pay a fair and living wage, prioritize being accountable to all stakeholders, and protect worker health and safety, among other measures.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $530 billion as of September 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/truist-ranks-among-americas-most-just-companies-892458772

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Set To Kick Off Q4 Earnings

    JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report Q4 earnings Friday, amid rising interest rates. Bank stocks were mixed Thursday.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    This will give Oskar Blues and the other breweries it owns deeper resources and wider reach among American retailers.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Andretti SPAC Raises $200 Million at IPO, Rules Out Sports Team Buy

    A special purpose acquisition company started by Michael Andretti closed on a $200 million initial public offering last evening and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. The blank-check, Andretti Acquisition Corp., seeks opportunities that can benefit from the iconic racing family’s brand, both inside and outside of the worldwide motor sports platform, […]

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Will Make You a Millionaire?

    While most people retire with far less than $1 million in their 401(k), you can easily become a millionaire with just a few years of maxing out the generous contribution limits. For 2022, employees can save up to $20,500 in the tax-advantaged retirement account, and many employers will throw in a company match. If your goal is to retire with $1 million, here's how many years you need to max out your 401(k).

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • 3 REITs to Supplement Your Social Security Income

    Investors who want to boost their yield while reducing risks in the stock market should consider real estate investment trusts (REITs). Here are three REITs to consider that not only have years of solid returns but have also raised their dividends each year for at least nine years, helping their investors keep up with rising prices over that span. As a bonus, each of these REITs is among the small group of REITs that pay monthly (instead of quarterly), adding to their appeal as a supplement to monthly Social Security payments.

  • Everything To Know About 'RHOC' Star Dr. Jen Armstrong's Ex-Boyfriend, Bruce Elieff

    'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Dr. Jen Armstrong is married to Ryne Holliday—but she has a high-profile ex. Here's what to know about Bruce Elieff.

  • Want 156% to 165% Returns? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Matthew Carletti of JMP Securities has a price target of $95 on Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), implying 156% upside from its current price. Machine learning models then correlate those variables with the likelihood of claims, theoretically allowing Lemonade to underwrite policies more precisely.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones rings the bubble alarm, warns the Fed could tank the economy, and predicts pandemic winners will struggle

    Jones cautioned that hiking interest rates and reducing stimulus would hit the prices of numerous assets, and backed commodities to outperform.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio. Jim Simons, an American billionaire hedge fund manager, founded Renaissance Technologies in […]

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.