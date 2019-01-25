Trulieve Cannabis May Be in for a Rough Day Today

The marijuana industry is coming off of what can only be described as its greatest year in history, even with many pot stocks ending the year down. That's because the cannabis movement finally gained legitimacy following the legalization of adult-use weed in Canada this past October. Becoming the first industrialized country in the world to give recreational marijuana the green light, Canada has completely changed the way investors view the weed industry.

But this doesn't mean there is an absence of hurdles for pot stocks to contend with.

An up-close look at a flowering cannabis plant in an indoor grow farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Going green means investors accepting a lot of risk

For example, Canadian growers are currently dealing with cannabis shortages in select provinces, which runs the risk of driving demand-hungry consumers back to illicit sales channels. While some of this supply shortage is simply the result of growers needing time to construct added capacity, quite a bit of the problem can be traced back to a cultivation license and sales permit backlog at Health Canada. Essentially, regulatory red tape is keeping the pot industry from excelling.

Financing has also been challenging for pot stocks. Although weed is legal in Canada, most banks are still leery of offering nondilutive financing options (i.e., loans and lines of credit) to marijuana-based companies. The reason(s)? These financial institutions either fear possible financial and/or criminal repercussions for offering banking services to the industry, or, because it's such a newly legal industry, they fear they won't get their money back due to a high rate of expected failures. Either way, it's led most pot stocks to raise money via bought-deal and secondary offerings, which balloons their outstanding share counts, weighs on existing shareholders, and can adversely impact the earnings per share of profitable marijuana stocks.

Profitability is also no certainty, at least on an operating basis. Since Canadian marijuana stocks report according to International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS accounting, they've predominantly benefited from fair-value adjustments on their crops. In other words, Canadian pot stocks that abide by IFRS accounting are constantly revaluing their crops based on their estimated worth during the growing cycle. This has led to "quarterly profits" in instances in which companies are really losing a lot of money on an operating basis. Understanding that the IFRS accounting adjustments can swing both ways, investors could find themselves in for an unpleasant surprise sooner rather than later if they ignore operating results, sans one-time benefits and costs.