Trulieve Celebrates November Veterans Day with Donation to Veteran Programs

Donation will benefit veteran-focused organizations and nonprofits, including all TruVet Program partners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today a donation for all TruVet Program partners year-to-date in honor of Veterans Day. A total of $15,000, representing a portion of the November proceeds from the Company's limited-edition Freedom Pre-Roll product, will be shared among program partners, which are veteran-focused organizations and/or nonprofits.

The TruVet Program was launched in May 2020 as part of the Company's efforts to formalize its ongoing work to educate veterans on the accessibility, benefits, and uses of medicinal cannabis, as well as offer an exclusive space for them to connect with other veterans and local resources. Sponsored outreach programs include veteran nonprofits across the nation that offer financial support, educational seminars, product explanation and connections with local doctors in the area.

Each month, Trulieve highlights the work of a different organization that specializes in improving the quality of life for veterans not only in Florida but across the United States. Monthly partners are highlighted on Trulieve's website and are featured guests on "TruVets with 2 Vets," a series of discussions hosted on Facebook Live to help educate patients on the resources available to them in the Company's home state of Florida.

Participants in the inaugural year of the TruVet Program include November partner Team Red, White, and Blue, as well as Mission Zero, Wounded Warrior Abilities Ranch, Operation HEAVENDROPt, Connective Human, Stay in Step Brain and Spinal Cord Recovery Center, and The Grateful Veteran. Many are long-term partners with Trulieve and will receive an equal portion of the $15,000 from sales of the Freedom Pre-Roll.

Story continues

"We believe in the power of community and how restorative that can be, especially for veterans," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Having the opportunity to highlight so many incredible organizations this year has been an honor. In addition to educating veterans on how powerful medical cannabis can be, we're very grateful to have a platform and community partners that allow us to support and honor our brave men and women who served our country."

Currently, veterans are eligible for an in-store discount on Trulieve products. Trulieve also has long-standing partnerships with local veteran organizations throughout the state of Florida and encourages patients to inquire about resources at their local dispensary or on our TruVets webpage.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pickup at its 67 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry surpassing 440,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are nearly 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-celebrates-november-veterans-day-with-donation-to-veteran-programs-301183113.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.