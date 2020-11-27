Horizons ETFs Announces Changes to Name & Index for HXX

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that the underlying index of the Horizons EURO STOXX 50® Index ETF (the "ETF") will change from the EURO STOXX 50® Future Rolls Index (Total Return) to the Solactive Europe 50 Rolling Futures Index (Total Return) and the name of the ETF will change to the Horizons Europe 50 Index ETF.

Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the EURO STOXX 50® Futures Roll Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The ETF will change its underlying index from the current Index to the Solactive Europe 50 Rolling Futures Index (Total Return) (the "New Index").

Current ETF Name New ETF Name Index Until

December 1 Index On and After

December 1 Horizons EURO STOXX

50® Index ETF Horizons Europe 50 Index

ETF EURO STOXX 50®

Future Rolls Index

(Total Return) Solactive Europe 50

Rolling Futures Index

(Total Return)

The Solactive Europe 50 Rolling Futures Index (Total Return) is designed to measure the performance of 50 of the largest companies that are sector leaders in the Eurozone. The New Index is licensed from Solactive AG (the "Index Provider"), and is calculated and distributed by the Index Provider. The New Index tracks the performance of a EUREX active month EUROSTOXX50 futures contract, and rolls the exposure over four days from the active contract into the next active contract (the "Roll Period"). The full index methodology is available at www.Solactive.com.

In all other respects, the fundamental investment objectives, investment strategies, restrictions, risk factors and fee structure (including the management fee and forward document expenses payable by the ETF) remain the same. The change in index will not affect or change the investment sectors, management fee, distribution policy or risk assessment relating to the ETF. The ETF will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the ticker symbol HXX.

The Manager anticipates that the underlying index change will take effect at the open of business on December 1, 2020, with the name change of the ETF following on that date or as soon as practicable thereafter.

About Solactive (www.Solactive.com)

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. As at April 2020, Solactive served approximately 450 clients across the world, with approximately US$200 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $15.8 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges, as at October 31, 2020.

