‘Truly commendable’: Winthrop police officer saves choking infant minutes after CPR training

A Massachusetts police officer is being commended for his quick actions after helping save a choking infant.

Winthrop Police Officer Robert Jaworski was the first to respond to a 911 call that a one-month-old infant was choking at a home on Sunset Road Tuesday.

Officer Jaworski, a 30-year veteran of the police department, who had just left his CPR refresher training 10 minutes prior, used his training and experience to dislodge a substance from the child’s throat, allowing the child to breathe.

The child and parent were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

“The professionalism, courage and skill shown by Officer Jaworski in a critical moment was truly commendable,” said Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty. “Winthrop is incredibly fortunate to have dedicated and compassionate first responders like Officer Jaworski patrolling our streets and ensuring the safety of our residents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

