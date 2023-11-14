‘They truly did save me:’ Justice Coalition breakfast supports innocent victims of violent crime

One local organization is continuing to help support innocent victims of violent crime.

On Tuesday morning, the Justice Coalition held a benefit breakfast calling it “Victory over Violence.”

Andi Crutchfield lost her son in 2014.

“My son was a murder victim, Brandon,” Crutchfield said.

When she was at a loss, with nowhere to turn, she said her mom found the Justice Coalition and told her about the group.

“They help them navigate through the court system, from the time there is an arrest made until the sentencing,” Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield said after the murderer of her child was convicted, she left her profession of 30 years and became a victims advocate and then got involved with the Justice Coalition.

“They truly did save me and with that said, I need to pay it back. I need to pay it forward for people that want this help,” Crutchfield said.

The Justice Coalition advocates for innocent victims of violent crime and Tuesday’s breakfast was another effort to show support for families.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and State Attorney Melissa Nelson joined victims’ families to speak at the event.

“I cannot even imagine the pain, the grief, the scars both seen and unseen that you carry each and every day,” Deegan said. “I know that we can reduce violent crime and build safer neighborhoods. Safety is of course job one. The safety of this community is the most important thing to me.”

Crutchfield said victim events like this one are important to keep the organization funded.

“There’s not a lot of state funding so we depend on people showing up here today,” Crutchfield said.

As Crutchfield continues her work with the Justice Coalition, she wants to help victims’ families find hope.

