‘It truly does work.’ Lexington detectives ask for anonymous tips to find shooting suspect

Lexington police are asking for the public’s help to solve the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week.

Detectives are looking for a man and two vehicles which they believe are connected to a shooting that took place at the Speedway Gas Station on East New Circle Road earlier this month. Anyone who knows the suspect or recognizes the vehicles is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

“It truly does work, it really does. And it’s 100% anonymous,” said Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, liaison for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

An off-duty Lexington police officer witnessed the shooting between two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, according to Klingshirn. The driver of the sedan fled the area but the off-duty officer kept eyes on the car until backup arrived. The sedan ultimately got away from police.

Lexington police detective and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Coordinator Kristyn Klingshirn speaks during a media conference at the Public Safety Operations Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Minutes later, police received reports of a collision and more shots fired in the 600 block of Beresford Lane, Klingshirn said. The sedan hit a pole and two men ran away, believed to be uninjured.

One of the suspects was inside the Speedway prior to the shooting, according to Klingshirn. A photo of the suspect was released Wednesday, with investigators hoping it would spur anonymous tips.

Lexington police are looking for a suspect and two vehicles believed to have been involved in a shooting at a Speedway gas station on Aug. 8, 2023.

Lexington police are looking for a suspect believed to have been involved in a shooting at a Speedway gas station on Aug. 8, 2023.

“This is a way for them to do the right thing, to maybe submit any information that they have, and it completely takes their name out of it,” Klingshirn said of people who may know about the incident.

Police didn’t provide a name for any suspects in the case.

Lexington police say this vehicle was believed to have been involved in a shooting at a Speedway gas station on Aug. 8, 2023.