‘Truly evil’ brother who murdered sister jailed for 22 years

A man who murdered his 16-year-old sister in a “truly evil” sex attack will spend at least the next 22 years in jail.

Connor Gibson was given a life sentence on Monday after he was convicted in July of strangling his younger sibling, Amber, to death in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Nov 26, 2021.

He had removed her clothes, sexually assaulted her with the intention of raping her, inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body before choking her. After murdering his sister, he disposed of the clothes he had been wearing and called the children’s home where Amber was staying to pretend she was still alive.

At the High Court in Livingston, Gibson, 21, was told that it will be 22 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Another man, who was unknown to both Gibson and Amber, was also found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of interfering with her body.

Second man sentenced

Stephen Corrigan found her body, but rather than alert police, he inappropriately touched her and then concealed her remains. Corrigan was sentenced to nine years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice and breach of the peace.

Addressing Gibson, Lord Mulholland, the judge, said: “She was looking forward to seeing you, she even posted a selfie on Snapchat. The person she saw last was you, sexually assaulting her with the intent to rape her, breaking her nose and strangling the life out of her. What you did was truly evil.”

Connor Gibson was sentenced to 22 years in jail for murdering his sister, Amber - PA

Amber was reported missing on the evening of Nov 26, 2021, with her body found in Cadzow Glen, an urban park in Hamilton, two days later.

After her body was found, Gibson posted a chilling tribute on Facebook, writing: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X.”

The siblings were in care and had previously lived with foster parents, Craig and Carol Niven. Amber stayed with the Nivens from 2008, when she was three, until 2019. She then moved to Hillhouse children’s unit in Hamilton.

Gibson remained with the couple until around his 18th birthday in 2020, when he moved to the Blue Triangle homeless project in the town.

‘Not a good mix’

Mr Niven told Gibson’s 13-day trial that he would not leave the siblings in each other’s company because they were “not a good mix”.

Angel McKean, 19, one of Amber’s friends at the children’s unit, recalled seeing Amber for the last time just hours before she was murdered. Ms McKean said: “She said that she was going to meet her brother and seemed quite excited about it.”

Her last contact with Amber was at 9.51pm when the murdered girl sent a selfie photograph of herself with Gibson captioned “my big bro”. The court heard that Amber had been subjected to a “ferocious attack”, with 15 separate injuries identified on her head and neck.

It emerged during Amber’s murder trial that she had suffered another assault earlier in 2021. In an entirely separate case she was raped by a man called Jamie Starrs several months before her murder. He was jailed for ten-and-a-half years.

Tony Graham, defending Gibson, said his client had suffered “an appalling upbringing” in which he encountered physical, mental and emotional abuse.

“At the age of 19 he has taken the life of maybe the only other person who would have been able to understand the realities of their upbringing,” he said. “Amber lost her life at the hands of someone she loved and was able to trust in circumstances where she ought to have been confident in her own safety.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.