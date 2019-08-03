'Truly heartbreaking': Beto O'Rourke, others speak out on Walmart shooting in El Paso

In Las Vegas for a presidential forum, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke addressed the mass shooting Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, his hometown.

“We know that a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now,” said O'Rourke, who is a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. “I am incredibly saddened, and it is very hard to think about this.”

Standing in front of a room of news cameras and reporters, O’Rourke broke into tears.

“But I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world,” O’Rourke said. “This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown.”

He thanked the El Paso Police Department and first responders.

“We’re going back to be with them,” he said. “I just ask for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now, everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

O'Rourke also responded on Twitter to the tragedy.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.



We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe. https://t.co/H6UDwu81SY



— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

"There is no luxury in this democracy of sitting this one out...it is on every single one of us to make this right."



Beto O'Rourke, fmr. Texas congressman, responds to news of shooting at mall in El Paso, Texas, from AFSCME Forum in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/HG8Dbq1l1R



— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 3, 2019

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

Adair and I are devastated by the tragic events unfolding in our City. Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders. We will continue to keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/AKzgwtVWgs — Mayor Dee Margo (@mayor_margo) August 3, 2019

We are closely monitoring the situation in El Paso. While we are grateful for heroic first responders, our hearts ache for the families of those who were killed & the injured. Action must be taken to finally #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2019

