'Truly heartbreaking': Beto O'Rourke, others speak out on Walmart shooting in El Paso

Ed Komenda and Robert Gutierrez

In Las Vegas for a presidential forum, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke addressed the mass shooting Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, his hometown.

“We know that a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now,” said O'Rourke, who is a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. “I am incredibly saddened, and it is very hard to think about this.”

Standing in front of a room of news cameras and reporters, O’Rourke broke into tears.

“But I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world,” O’Rourke said. “This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown.”

He thanked the El Paso Police Department and first responders.

“We’re going back to be with them,” he said. “I just ask for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now, everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

O'Rourke also responded on Twitter to the tragedy.

Here's how others responded to the tragedy:

Department of Homeland Security police are shown at the scene of the shooting at Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall area Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019..

