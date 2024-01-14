To truly honor Martin Luther King, you have to love the people who hate you

The United States, although boasting a strong Catholic community, is not generally a Catholic nation. As such, many Americans do not have experience with the sanctified figures of Christendom. It has been said, however, that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands alone as the only secular saint of American history.

King is one of only three people in American history (George Washington and Christopher Columbus have been the other two) with a national holiday in his name. Parades are held in his honor ever year, Americans take off of work, and a monument to his legacy stands, with austere grandeur, in our nation’s capital.

For all of that, however, there is a tendency to hold King in generic reverence, overlooking what he actually stood for and what he accomplished. There's also an equally troubling tendency to politicize King's legacy.

What is lost in all of this are the most important implications of Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings, for our time and for all time. It is these teachings we must focus on, and not just on a single day in January but every day of the year.

King became a martyr for justice and love

King was far from the only important leader of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Figures from Rosa Parks to Malcolm X to Huey Newton continue to capture Americans' imagination. But King stands above that storied pantheon in terms of cultural and historical prominence, no doubt in part because he was the foremost leader of the movement in his time.

His assassination, perhaps even more than his accomplishments, immortalized him as a martyr for justice and love in the heart of a rapidly evolving society.

It is important to recall that King led a movement within a movement. The nonviolent movement bore a particular philosophical approach to the project of social justice and was carried out through the work of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Congress of Racial Equality and a cast of leaders extending beyond King. They included Bayard Rustin, Septima Clark and John Lewis.

The nonviolent movement was politically oriented, moving public policy, mobilizing activists and striving to hold politicians to account. Yet, its toolkit was spiritual, focused on moral persuasion and rooted in a particular conception of human nature.

“At the center of nonviolence stands the principle of love,” King said. He meant that not in an abstract way, but in a visceral manner with concrete application.

In a 1957 article, "Nonviolence and Racial Justice," Martin Luther King explained this application, saying of the nonviolent resister that, while not physically aggressive, “his mind and emotions are always active, constantly seeking to persuade the opponent that he is mistaken.”

Boycotts and protests may be employed, King wrote, “but he realizes that noncooperation and boycotts are not ends themselves; they are merely means to awaken a sense of moral shame in the opponent. ... The aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the beloved community, while the aftermath of violence is tragic bitterness.”

Contemporary antiracist scholars such as Ibram X. Kendi have argued that the focus on moral persuasion in understanding the impact of Civil Rights Movement is misguided, arguing that it wasn’t until legislation was passed advancing civil rights that Americans began to see the moral justification behind these changes, and not the other way around.

The implication is that efforts to change policy merit much more focus than working to change hearts and minds. But the racially, religiously and politically diverse coalition of Americans that ultimately powered the legislative changes that helped bring about the larger cultural change in America’s racial consciousness came together largely as a consequence of inclusive efforts toward moral persuasion.

To borrow a modern phrase, people were called into the cause of social justice rather than merely being called out by it.

The spirit and tone of the nonviolent movement were inviting, its message of human dignity universal, even as its message was also uncompromisingly moral and focused on justice.

Yet, King paid a price among allies and would-be supporters in the Civil Rights Movement because of his love-based approach.

The idea, as King stated in his 1957 article, that “in struggling for human dignity, the oppressed people of the world must not allow themselves to become bitter or indulge in hate campaigns,” didn’t always rest well with activists and others who knew they faced very real hate from racists in the Jim Crow South as well as a larger system of oppression in America, built across a long history of racism in this country.

Stokely Carmichael and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, originally founded in association with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, parted ways with King’s wing of the movement, owing to their impatience with this approach.

But King and the leaders of the nonviolent movement sought to “win (the) friendship and understanding” of their enemies – not viewing them as true enemies at all but as fellow human beings caught in the grips of a moral sickness, which agents of love must seek to liberate them from.

In this we see King’s understanding of the dualism of human nature: Hatred and bigotry are real, but people also have a moral center that can be appealed to in a way that can move them toward their higher selves. King and his allies efforts were “directed against forces of evil rather than against persons who are caught in those forces. It is evil we are seeking to defeat, not the persons victimized by evil.”

In King’s view, the racists of American society were themselves victims, alongside the people they victimized. Understandably, this degree of compassionate empathy for oppressors was something that many people supportive of King’s political agenda simply could not embrace. Yet, it was the power of this compassion that elevated King and the nonviolent movement to the level of a moral force speaking not only to the conscience of America but to the world.

We are not used to loving one another across our political conflicts in America today, but that is to our detriment. As esteemed Black journalist Tavis Smiley has said to me, we must “put love back in the center of the public square” in honoring Martin Luther King, and this should have definite implications for how we pursue politics and public policy.

But too often, in the generic way we talk about King’s focus on love, we veer into sentimentality, which he took pains to warn us against: “In speaking of love at this point, we are not referring to some sentimental emotion. It would be nonsense to urge men to love their oppressors in an affectionate sense.”

It was agape love that King spoke of, meaning “redeeming good will for all men, an overflowing love which seeks nothing in return.”

And the Rev. King, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, a Hindu, but also drawing upon the Christian Gospels, identified this love as in fact “the love of God working in the lives of men. When we love on the agape level we love men not because we like them, not because their attitudes and ways appeal to us, but because God loves them. Here we rise to the position of loving the person who does the evil deed while hating the deed he does.”

Because America has become more secular since King’s time, it may be that his theologically tinged way of speaking of love is less accessible to popular discourse now than in the past.

I think it also is the case that any focus on love sounds naive in the crass crosshairs of modern politics.

America needs to rise to King's high calling now

Many on the political left would rather focus on the radicalism of King’s economic agenda, and some on the right wish to identify King with a religious traditionalism in American life that also betrays a limited understanding of King.

The graceful muscularity of King’s teachings on love and the nonviolent approach to social justice must be revived today if we are to transcend the tribal bitterness that colors our politics and our racial discourse. We must rise to the level of King's beloved community.

No statue or parade could ever be sufficient in honoring the legacy of this man and the moral movement he led. Remembering and living out teachings of philosophical nonviolence is the only true way to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

To do so is to give greater homage than a holiday.

John Wood Jr., a columnist for USA TODAY Opinion, is a national ambassador for Braver Angels, a former nominee for Congress and former vice chairman of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County.

