‘We are truly led by imbeciles’: Nancy Pelosi slammed for ‘connection’ with China comment

Twitter users slammed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA-12) for saying she has always felt a “connection” with China.

During a speech on Friday in Tokyo, the last stop of Pelosi’s recent visit to Asia, Pelosi recalled a childhood memory about China.

“When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we've always felt a connection there," Pelosi said in her speech.

The Speaker’s comment ignited criticism on Twitter, with one user writing, “We are truly led by imbeciles.”

More from NextShark: Asian US Navy veteran knocked out in LA Koreatown attack to press charges if assailant is caught

Benny Johnson, the host of “The Benny Show” and the chief creative officer of conservative group Turning Point USA, expressed disbelief at Pelosi’s comment in a tweet.

“Imagine talking about Bernie needing to retire when Nancy Pelosi is causing global instability because of her stock portfolio and explaining her 'connection' to China is because someone told her to dig a hole at the beach to get to China,” another user tweeted.

Story continues

More from NextShark: Kaiser Permanente Donates $900,000 in Grants to 9 AAPI Groups in Northern California

Imagine talking about Bernie needing to retire when Nancy Pelosi is causing global instability because of her stock portfolio & explaining her "connection" to China is because someone told her to dig a hole at the beach to get to China And Diane Feinstein *exists* https://t.co/Lq17EXS4Na — ⚜️ 200 Spring ⚜️ (@200SpringLA) August 7, 2022

“Did Nancy Pelosi actually dig all the way from her home to China? Because I would totally get the connection she feels then,” another user wrote.

Did Nancy Pelosi actually dig all the way from her home to China? Because I would totally get the connection she feels then. — Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) August 7, 2022

Pelosi recently led a Congressional delegation consisting of Chairperson Gregory Meeks (D, NY-5), Chairperson Mark Takano (D, CA-41), Congressional representative Suzan DelBene (D, WA-1), Congressional representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D, IL-8) and Congressional representative Andy Kim (D, NJ-3).

The delegation visited Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, with a stopover in Taiwan on Tuesday, a move condemned by China months before the planned Asia trip.

Following the visit to Taiwan, China imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members “in accordance with relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China,” a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Featured Image via NBC News (left), ABC News (Australia) (right)