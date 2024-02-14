'Truly wicked and evil.' Mother describes Perry Township man's sexual abuse of child

CANTON ‒ Sexual abuse that a 40-year-old Perry Township man inflicted on a girl for five years "was truly wicked and evil," her mother told a judge at his sentencing hearing.

The abuse began with rape when the victim was 8.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt said the behavior of Byron W. Miller "shocks the conscience."

"There is so much pain in this courtroom," she said before giving Miller a life sentence on Monday after he pleaded guilty to charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

The sentence was jointly recommended by defense attorney Jacob Will and Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Kelsey DiFrancesco as part of a negotiated plea agreement that eliminated the need for a trial, which was to have started Monday.

Crime news: Plain Twp. man accused of casting porn from his phone to TV at restaurant with kids there

DiFrancesco said the judge could have given a life sentence without parole, or a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Haupt said she imposed the recommended sentence to spare victims from being retraumatized by having to relive the events that led to the charges.

DiFrancesco said that although Miller was guilty of abusing one girl, a second girl suffered because she saw Miller abuse the victim. The second girl reported the abuse to her own mother.

The offenses occurred from March 2018 through March 2023.

"I feel that Byron is deserving of a life sentence without parole for the things that he has done," the victim's mother said. "I don't wish him to die or anything bad, but I do feel that he needs to face the consequences of his actions.

"I want nothing more than for Byron to have a repentant heart and I want him to ... be saved. My hope and prayer is that, while in prison, that he may find God."

The mother said the perpetrator's actions were selfish.

She said her daughter is resilient and strong.

"The only glory I can give is to our father in heaven because I feel that he has answered so many of our prayers," the mother said.

The mother ended her statement by quoting the Gospel of Luke, saying that everything done in the dark comes to light.

"I am not the ultimate judge," Haupt said.

If released from prison, Miller would be required to register his address with the local sheriff for the rest of his life, with in-person verification every 90 days. He would be prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school. He would be on supervised parole for five years.

The judge gave him credit against his sentence for time already served in the county jail after his August arrest. She ordered him to pay court costs.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Byron W. Miller of Perry Twp. gets life sentence for child rape