Trumbull To Hold Community Forum Thursday On Diversity

Alfred Branch
·1 min read

TRUMBULL, CT — Trumbull's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Task Force will host a community forum from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to find out "How have you felt included or excluded in Trumbull?"

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the forum will be held via Zoom; the link and password for which are in the Facebook post below.

"The purpose of this task force shall be to strengthen Trumbull’s identity as a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community," officials said on the task force's webpage. "The Task Force shall identify programmatic, community, and legislative practices with regard to racial, social, sexual, and gender equity and diversity."



